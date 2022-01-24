The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 19
Wal-Mart No. 4194 Fuel Center, 4107 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handler certificates on file. Expired sanitizer test strips. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Ezee Store, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to clean ice machine. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need paper towels in bathroom. Need a first aid kit.
Raven's At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover foods. Need to date-label. Need to clean or replace racks in walk-in. Need to replace cutting boards. Need to clean floors in walk-in. Need to clean kitchen area.
Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need sanitizer test strips.
Cathy's Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 5. Need to repair leak at hand sink. Need current certified food manager certification.
Dollar General No. 7474, 701 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to clean warehouse. Need to clean bathroom.
Stripes Store 40879H, 1704 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Expired medication. Expired food permit.
Central Station Bar And Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label food items.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Josie's Mexican Food, 610 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 2.
Clean Plate, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Fastop Food Store No. 1, 1901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Long John Silver's No. 70264, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wendy's No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main St., Edna; Calhoun Sandettes Concession, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Church's Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; First United Methodist Church, 814 N. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Saltwater Saloon, 514 Margie Tewmey, Port Lavaca; Charlie's Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Domino's Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria; Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Faith Family Coffee Bar, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Goat Night Club, 4106 Houston Highway, Victoria; Mumphord's Place BBQ, 1202 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Southbound RV Park and Cabins, 6234 U.S. 59 S., Victoria; Stadium View Church, 3102 Miori Lane, Victoria; Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., No. 212, Victoria; Sweet Occasions, 2910 N. Laurent St., Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Mexichapin Restaurant, 318 Front St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 12 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 19 with most violations corrected.
