The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 9
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink and mop sink. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need cold water at mop sink. Need splash guard at front hand sink. Need to defrost meat under cold running water or in cooler.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to store raw beef below raw seafood. Need to cover items at all times. Need a certified food manager on duty for all shifts. Need to date-label all food in coolers. Do not block hand sink for employees. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to wash, rinse and sanitize all utensils. Need to clean all cooking stations.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 13. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager on duty. Need to keep hand sink cleared. Need to clean inside of ice machine. Employees need cap or hair net in cooking area. Need to store wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need to store tongs properly. Need lid on trash can in ladies bathroom.
Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 12. Out of date product. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need a certified food manager. Need current food permit. Employees must wear caps or hair nets. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Taiyo Sushi Fusion, 915 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need to keep oyster shell stock tag for 6 months. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Do not block hand sinks. Employees need to wear hairnets or hats in kitchen area. Need to defrost in a cooler or under running water. Need weather stripping under back door.
Yamato Hibachi & Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St., No. 400, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to cover all items in all coolers. Need to date-label all items in cooler. Employees drinks must have lid and straw. Need to designate an area for personal use. Do not dry dishes on towels. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Outside doors must be closed.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need to use food approved bags to store tortillas. Need to date-label foods in coolers. Do not use cardboard on floor. Need to store food items six inches off floor.
Rainbow Sno No. 1, 4303 N. Navarro St. Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185, Bloomington; It Doesn't Matter, 612½ W. Devers Avenue, Ganado; The Cast Iron Kettle, LLC, 1006 S. Third St., Ganado; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Café Rey Tex Mex Restaurant, 1303 Juan Linn St., Victoria; The Green Table, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
El Paso Tacos and Tequila Victoria, 212 S. Main St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 23 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected March 4 with most violations corrected.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected March 2 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected March 8 with all violations corrected.
