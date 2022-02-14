The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 9
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 24. Need to document time food left out. Need to cover foods in coolers. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees or above. Sanitizer at improper ppm. Need to renew certified food manager. Need to date-label food items. Need to clean ice machine. Rat droppings in dry storage area. Need to store items 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label food containers. Need to weather-strip doors. Need to seal holes in walls. Need trash cans with lids in women's restrooms.
Stripes Store 40889H, 10408 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 18. Out of date milk. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need restrooms for customers and employees. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers permit. Need test strips. Need current food permit. Need to label bulk items.
Snappy's Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 17. Need to label ice bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need use-by label on Deli Express. Need soap at hand sink. Need soap and paper towels at ice machine hand sink. Need to clean ice chute on fountain drink machine. Need to replace ceiling tiles in back storage room. Need to display current permit.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Out-of-date canned goods. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Mop sink not draining. Needs sanitizer test strips. Needs a first aid kit.
Tip Top Ventures Inc., 101 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Expired product. Need food handler permit. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink station. Utensils must be stored in a clean and sanitized area. Need paper towels in restrooms. Need to post last inspection.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to cover all food. Need to store food and products 6 inches off the floor. Need to date-label all products. Need to thaw under running water. Need to store utensils properly. Need to label bulk foods. Need to label original containers.
7-Eleven No. 36521 H, 1501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Expired deli product. Need a certified food manager. Need to store single-serve products 6 inches off floor. Need to post inspection.
Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need to replace bottom shelf under sink cabinet.
Rodney N Cindy BBQ (Commissary), 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need current certified food manager. Need to date-label all product in coolers. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Snax Max No. 10, 4901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need current permit. Need hot water. Need hand wash sign. Need to store single-serve articles 6 inches off floor. Need to post last inspection.
The Office Bar & Grill, 2530 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor. Demerits: 5. Need to clean ice machine. Need to install a mop sink. Need trash can with lid in women's restroom.
Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need water sample. Need a certified food manager.
BCFS Education Services Head Start Red River, 2102 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need food handler certificates on file. Employees need to wear a ball cap or hair net. Women's restroom needs covered trash can.
Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Need current food handler certificates.
Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Pizza Hut No. 39165, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Schlotzsky's, 4601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The Forum Club, 1901 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner. Demerits: 2.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
C.O. Chandler Elementary Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cardenas and Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
McDonald's, 817 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Fossati's Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Tokyo Gardens Catering (inside H-E-B No. 712), 909 E. Broadway St. Cuero; Mission Valley Elementary School, 12063 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley; Nursery Elementary, P. O. Box 69, Nursery; Port O'Connor School, 508 W. Monroe Avenue, Port O'Connor; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Drive, Victoria; Boost Up Nutrition, 1101 E. Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Bush's Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Christ The Victor Lutheran Church, 202 Stanly St., Victoria; Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria; Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Dairy Treet, 4808 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; First English Lutheran Church, 512 N. Main St., Victoria; Hideaway, 1807 Stolz St., Victoria; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria; Mis Antojitos, 1418 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria; St. Peter's Baptist Church, 2708 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Yoakum High School, Wimberly St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Frontier Bar B Que, 608 N. E Street, Edna, inspected Jan. 27 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 9 with most violations corrected.
Inez Store/ Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 South, Inez, inspected Jan. 21 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 7 with all violations corrected.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected Feb. 2 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 3 with most violations corrected.
The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria, inspected Jan. 26 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 with all violations corrected.
Bay Bay'z Seafood, Mobile Unit, Yoakum, inspected Jan. 12 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 3 with most violations corrected.
