The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 13
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 45. Middle walk-in cooler not holding 41 or below. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to discard food that has been in the walk-in cooler over four hours. Need to cover food in the walk-in cooler. Need to store raw meat below bread. Sanitizer bucket at 200ppm. Need to wash hands before returning to work and before glove use. Need to use gloves when cutting fruit. Need to label spray bottle. Do not store WD-40 on the prep table. Need to label soap container. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need to have the shell stock tags for the last 90 days. Roaches and flies. Need to work on date-labeling. Need chlorine test strips. Need paper towels in the kitchen. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store sanitizer towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to store containers of raw meat 6 inches off the floor. Need scoops with handles. Need to clean walk-in freezer floor. Need to clean and sanitize entire kitchen. Need to fix air exhaust in the employees restroom. Need to seal holes in the walls. Need paper towels in the employees restroom.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time chorizo and beans left out at room temperature. Do not use towels to cover tortillas. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Need to store tortillas away from hand sink. Need to date-label foods in walk-in cooler. Do not block hand sink. Need to re-install hand sink next to food prep area. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need scoops with handles. Need to label sugar container. Need covered trash can in women's restroom.
Dollar General No. 12393, 17 W. 4th St., Bloomington. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need current permit available.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need to cover foods in table tops. Need to date-label food items. Need to clean ice machine.
Ramsey Restaurant & Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to date-label all products in walk-in. Need to store wiping towels in sanitized bucket. Need to store all products 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean or replace air conditioning vent in prep area.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Need to store supplies 6 inches off the floor. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to date-label all products in walk-in. Need to store wiping towels in bucket with sanitizer. Need to clean vent hood.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Out of date milk in cooler. Need soap at hand sink in kitchen. Do not use cardboard on any surfaces.
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to have a certified food manager on duty for every shift. Need to date-label all products.
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager permit available. Need food handlers permit available. Live roach.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to have food handler permits present. Employees must wear caps or hairnets in kitchen or prep area of food. Need a first aid kit.
Cuero Hospitality, 2400 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager license.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to cover all products in walk-in. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in walk-in.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to clean ice machine.
Days Inn, 6203 Dairy Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager permit available. Need test strips to test sanitizer.
Indianola Fishing Marina, 8 Bell St., Indianola. Demerits: 3.
Bush's Chicken, 803 SH 35 S, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
Busy-Bee's Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Garcia's Restaurant, 206 W. Water St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Marlin's Playhouse, 105 Ward St., Cuero; Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Tokyo Gardens Catering (inside H.E.B. No. 712), 909 E. Broadway, Cuero; Salty Seafood Shack, Mobile Unit, Point Comfort; Pit Devil BBQ, 503 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Salty Seafood Shack, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Sonic Drive In, 411 SH 35, Port Lavaca; Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive, Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected July 7 with 45 demerits. Re-inspected July 14 with most violations corrected.
El Paso Tacos and Tequila Victoria, 212 S. Main St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 23 with 34 demerits. Re-inspected July 13 with all violations corrected.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected June 29 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected July 7 with all violations corrected.
