The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 23
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 16. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Gnats. Need disclosure on menu for foods that can be ordered raw or undercooked. Hand sink needs to be stocked. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor.
Magic Asian Cuisine, 101 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. True sliding door and Whirlpool fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. Corrected onsite. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label prepared foods. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor. Need to defrost foods in cooler or under cold running water.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Need to keep time documentation on items at room temperature. Need to store raw meat correctly. Dishwasher reading under 120 degrees. Need food handler’s certificates available for review. Need to use proper defrosting method. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public. Need a screen on the back door.
Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to fix the leak at the mop sink. Expired food handler’s certificates. Hot water is not reaching 100 degrees at the hand sink. Gnats at mop sink. Flies. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Need to fix the wall behind the mop sink. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 12. Open ham in cooler with dirty water. Product in walk-in cooler more than seven days. Need to store raw oysters and raw beef separately. Need use-by date on deli product. Do not block hand sink. Need to store food product 6 inches off floor.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Do not use trash bags or thank you bags to store food directly in. Hot water turned off at hand sink. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Hot water turned off at mop sink. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Family Dollar Store No. 5860, 3101 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Outdated dairy products. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to replace ceiling tiles in canned goods aisle.
Cathy’s Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 8. Cooler temperature above 41 degrees. Dishwasher reading below 120 degrees. Need to clean ice machine. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Cold-hold violation. Need to store chemicals away from food preparation table. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet wiping cloths inside a sanitizer bucket.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 U.S. 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to keep time documentation on items at room temperature. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Two-door cooler not holding 41 degrees or less, will move food to another working cooler and not use this unit. Need to drape the hose at the three-compartment sink. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable.
Roma’s Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need to cover foods in bottom tabletop coolers. Need paper towels at hand sinks. Need to clean ice machine.
McAlisters Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Need to provide time and temperature documentation on kolaches. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Budget Inn & Suites, 203 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Need thermometer in cooler.
Walden’s Mini Market, 6098 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated medication. Needs current food handler’s certificates. Need vents in restrooms.
America’s Best Value Inn, 3531 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a body fluid cleanup kit.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need current permit.
Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Dishwasher reading below 120 degrees. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer.
Cobra Corner Store Inc., 5895 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Vanderbilt. Demerits: 4. Need to store any insect sprays out of food establishment. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food.
Habanero’s Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; ABC Child Development Center Inc., 104 Warehouse Road, Victoria; Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Dairy Queen No. 14142, 1202 E. Highway 59, Ganado; Mable’s Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dollar General No. 3864, 604 W. Main St., Edna; Stripes Store 40882H, 905 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Cuero Golf Shop, 110 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero; Cuero Municipal Clubhouse, 201 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplande St., Cuero; Pizza Hut — Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna; Bistro Americana, 109 Ed Linn St., Edna; China Wok, 302 W. Main St., Edna; Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; St. Paul Lutheran Preschool, 108 E. Gayle St., Edna; Play Care Academy, LLC, 208 W. Putnam Avenue, Ganado; Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado; Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; AJ Mini Mart, 4717 State Highway 35, Palacios; Capt. John’s Wild Reef Seafood, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Dairy Queen, 1205 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; McDonald’s, 801 S. Highway 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca; Walgreen’s No. 07964, 5204 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Sno Ball, 102 Tribble St., Yoakum; The Learning Tree Inc., 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Brookshire Brothers Express No. 5002, 101 W. York St., Ganado, inspected June 8 with 11 demerits. Reinspected June 23 with most violations corrected.
Bayside Seafood Restaurant, 2055 State Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca, inspected June 21 with 13 demerits. Reinspected June 22 with most violations corrected.
The Store, 1713 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected April 27 with 5 demerits. Reinspected June 17 with most violations corrected.
Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner, inspected June 14 with 3 demerits. Reinspected June 17 with most violations corrected.
Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected May 26 with 3 demerits. Reinspected June 22 with all violations corrected.
Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected June 17 with 13 demerits. Reinspected June 18 with most violations corrected.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, LLC, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected June 15 with 3 demerits. Reinspected June 22 with all violations corrected.
