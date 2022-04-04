The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 30
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need to cover all baked goods in bakery. Do not store chicken and beef on same shelf. Need to store maseca 6 inches off the floor. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off the floor. Need current certified food manager certificates. Need current food handler certificates. Need a thermometer. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to keep hand sink free of items. Do not use cardboard on shelving. Need to have scoops with handles. Need to replace missing floor tiles in kitchen. Market area needs cleaning. Walk-in freezer needs cleaning.
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Do not store food in thank you bags. Do not store chicken and beef together. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need to date-label foods in walk-in cooler. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor.
Sodalis Victoria Assisted Living, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. 10 ppm at dish washer. Need to fix leak at dish washer. Need a certified food manager. Do not use cardboard on shelving. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need to store paper products 6 inches off the floor. Need to clean cabinets at drink station. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need store certified food manager visible to public.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway Ave., Seadrift. Demerits: 13. Need to cover all products. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food handlers permits for all employees. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need both hot and cold water at hand sink. Need soap at hand sink. Need to store products 6 inches off floor.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. 0 ppm bleach must be in kitchen. Need to wash hands before glove use. Do not store items in hand sink. Need hot water at mop sink. Rodent droppings in all cabinets. Need to clean and sanitize shelves.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Need to document time food left out. Hand wash sink not draining. Need to date-label food stored in cooler. Do not use cardboard. Need to thaw under cold running water or in cooler.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Employees need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat food. Need a certified food manager. Need to fix leak at the sink. Roaches. Need to wear a ball cap or hairnet.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates for all employees after 30 days of employment. Need to clean or replace light shield above steam table.
Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need current food permit. Need to clean ice machine.
Shop-Rite Grocery, 3006 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to fix leak under the three-compartment sink. Need to clean fountain drink nozzles. Need to install a mop sink.
Smoko's Victoria, 5903 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Out of date product on shelf. Need test strips. Need to store wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need a lid on trash bin in ladies restroom. Need to clean vent hood above cook station.
Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Tabletop not reaching proper temp of 41 degrees or below. Dishwasher not reaching proper temp of 120 or above.
Big Lots No. 1562, 8402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need 2022 Food Permit. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Two-door prep pizza station at 45 degrees, do not use unit until repaired. Need to fix leak at the hand sink.
BBQ Shack / Alibi, 909 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Gnats. Need Quat sanitizer test strips. Need "handwashing only" sign at hand sink.
Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County, 1510 E. Courthouse St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Greek's 205, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to clean ice machine. Floors in mobile unit need to be replaced, non absorbent material required. Ladies restroom needs covered trash can.
Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need current food handler certificates.
Rumorhazzit, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite D, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need sanitizer test strips.
Stop N Save, 707 S. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need to clean the ice machine.
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Uncle Mutt's Bar-B-Q, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Aunt Jo's BBQ, 5303 U.S. 77 South, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
City of Cuero Anna Koch Pavilion, 212 W. Main St., Cuero; Hunan Garden, 2119 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Industrial Little League, 363 Kolle St., Inez; Burdogz, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria; Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements, 5212 N. Navarro St,. Victoria; Ortega's, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Shaved Ice, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Sports, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite I, Victoria; Terrence Ellis Catering No. 2, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Terrence W. Ellis Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Grub Spot, Mobile Unit, Victoria; White As Snow, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Daniel's Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna, inspected Feb. 17 with 19 demerits. Re-inspected March 24 with most violations corrected.
Felicia's Treats, 1913 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected March 22 with 27 demerits. Re-inspected March 24 with most violations corrected.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria, inspected March 28 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected March 30 with most violations corrected.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, inspected March 16 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected March 29 with all violations corrected.
