The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 3
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Eggs out at room temperature. Hot sauce containers out at room temperature. Need to cover all foods when stored in cooler. 10 ppm (corrected on site). Need to use gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to label sanitizer buckets. All employees not holding a certified food manager certification need food handler’s license. Need hot and cold water at mop sink. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet wiping cloths inside sanitizer bucket.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need food handlers certificates. Equipment inadequate to maintain temperature. Needs sanitizer test strips. Need to renew food permit. Pending installation of a hand sink. Employees need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to weather strip back door.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Two-door cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need to fix leak at mop sink. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Do not use towels to cover tortillas. Need scoops with handles. Need to label bucket of flour.
Shipley’s Do-Nuts, 2601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to use food approved bags to store dough. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit needs to be readily available. Need to store all food-related items 6 inches off floor. First aid kit needs to be readily available.
Burger Nation (four 13,), 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 7. All employees must have a food handler’s permit. Need to date-label all product in coolers. No cardboard usage allowed in kitchen or walk-in. All employees must have hair nets or caps in kitchen or prep area. Need to store wiping towels in a sanitizer bucket.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need current certified food manager certificate. Need to cover all food in coolers. Need to date-label all product in coolers.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to clean ice machine. Need to clean walk-in freezer floor.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to post permit. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s permit.
Yamato Hibachi & Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St., No. 400, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to cover all product in coolers. Need to date-label all product in coolers.
Central Station Bar And Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum; Town Market BBQ, 444 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 3.
7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Pizza Hut No. 39157, 1201 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Pizza Hut No. 39161, 425 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca; Tokyo Gardens Catering, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Boost Up Nutrition, 1101 E. Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Dairy Queen (Port Lavaca), 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Flavours, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Alpha Nutrition, 515 Lott St., Yoakum; Jo’s Daiquiri & Beverage Barn, 1005 U.S. 77-A N., Yoakum; Kat’s Safari Snowcones, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Maximus, 1901 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected June 15 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 2 with all violations corrected.
