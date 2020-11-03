The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 28
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 27. Need to document time on foods left out. Do not cover tortillas with towels. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need to wash hands when entering kitchen. Need to wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need to clean ice machine. Rat droppings. No eating in kitchen. Cannot have phones in prep area. All wet towels must be stored in sanitizer bucket. Contaminated food product. Need containers with lids.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 25. Need to cover cut veggies. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers. Flies. Need to date-label items out of original container. Do not block hand sink. All surfaces must be easily cleanable non absorbent. Need to install three-compartment sink. Rodent droppings. Need to store tongs on easily cleanable surface. Need to fix vent in women’s restroom. Need cover for trash can in women’s restroom. Need hand soap in women’s restroom. Need a first aid kit.
Taqueria La Corona, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Need to document time on foods left out. Prepared food not properly stored. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handler’s for all employees. Need to date-label. Need current food permit. Need to store food products six inches off floor. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoops with handles. Need to label all food containers.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Need to cover foods in cooler. Sanitize solution needs to be at proper PPM. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need to keep wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not place bowls or thank you bags over food. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need scoops with handles.
The Texan No. 6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Hot hold not holding 135 degrees or above. Need to store food items six inches off floor. Need to post allergen label. Need to label product in bulk containers.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 10. Need to cover all items in walk-in cooler. Do not store raw chicken on top of raw beef. Do not block hand sink in back area. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to label items out of original container. Dumpster and grease container must be on a concrete surface.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cooler not holding temperature of 41 degrees or below. Do not store ready-to-eat foods with raw meat. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to clean ice machine. Need to label all containers of bulk items.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to store raw chicken below ready-to-eat foods in coolers. Need to cover and date all items in cooler. Need to store products six inches off of floor in walk-in cooler and dry storage. Need handwashing sign in restroom.
BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to set up three-compartment sink for sanitizing. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Pizza Hut — Port Lavaca, 425 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Single door cooler only reaching 46.8 degrees. Need test strips.
Subway — Yoakum, 412 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Hot water not readily available in men’s restroom. Air vent not working in men’s restroom.
Domino’s Pizza, 320 State Highway 35 South, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Mechanical dishwasher not reaching proper temperature. Need to post last inspection.
Community Baptist Church, 2205 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need sanitizer test strips.
Charlie’s Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
McDonald’s No. 4028, 2701 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Rosebud, 102 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite J, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Avenue, Westhoff. Demerits: 3.
All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt. Demerits: 2.
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
The Box Coffee Bar, 202 South Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen, 1409 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1.
Kountry Bakery of Victoria (MAIN), 6005 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero; McDonald’s, 817 N. Wells St., Edna; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, 500 Broadway, Nordheim; CHG Senior Living of PL, LLC dba Trinity Shores, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca; Twin Dolphin Cinemas, 152 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; Dock’s Good Eats, 712 W. Adams St., Port O’Connor; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway St., Seadrift; Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria; Candlewood Suites, 7103 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Cinemark 12, 7806 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dairy Queen, 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; Knights Inn, 3112 Houston Highway, Victoria; La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3107 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Super Donuts, 7905 N. Navarro St., No. 212, Victoria; Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria; Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, 4652 Highway 77-A, Yoakum; City of Yoakum BBQ/Kitchen Facility, 105 Lawrence St., Yoakum; Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St., Yoakum; Yoakum High School, Wimberly St. Yoakum; Yoakum ISD / Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna, inspected Oct. 20 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 26 with most violations corrected.
May Asian Market, 630 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, inspected Oct. 19 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 27 with most violations corrected.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria, inspected Oct. 22 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 23 with most violations corrected.
Empire Bar & Grill LLC, 6908 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Oct. 15 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 23 with most violations corrected.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N Highway 77A, Yoakum, inspected Oct. 21 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 26 with most violations corrected.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Oct. 20 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 26 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.