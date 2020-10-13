The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING OCT. 7
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 34. Need to document time on food kept is out at room temperature. Need to store raw meat below other food. Do not store corn tortillas directly in thank you bags. 0ppm at dishwasher. Dishes must be sanitized before letting them air dry. Need to wash hands in between different tasks. Need to wear gloves or use utensils when handling ready-to-eat foods. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need certified food manager. Expired food handlers certificates. Gnats. Need asterisk on menu. Need soap and paper towels at the hand sink in the back area. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need lid and straws. Do not store knives in between wall and sink. Need to store paper goods 6 inches off the floor. Do not use bowls as scoops. Need to label sugar and salt containers.
Joe's Pizza & Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Need to clean ice machine. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Need food handlers. Need to date-label. Need hand washing signage at hand sink. Do not use cardboard. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers. Need to post last inspection.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 23. Two-door silver cooler is 48 degrees ambient, has ice built up on unit. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to discard any food that has been in the refrigerator over four hours and has not been holding 41 degrees or less. Do not use trash bags to store food directly in. Need to store bleach containers off the floor. Need to date-label ham and sausage with a seven day use-by date. Need chlorine test strips. Do not use cardboard to cover surfaces. Do not use water bottles for employee drinks. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets.
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado. Demerits: 22. Cooler in kitchen not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to keep time documentation on eggs out of cooler. Employee items in cooler need to be in a separate bin labeled "personal." Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook onsite. Need to use paper towels at hand sink, not dish towel. Need to clean ice machine. Need to paint metal shelves in walk-in cooler. Need to paint/seal wooden shelves in kitchen. Dead insects around ice machine. All employees in kitchen need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need to store all towels in sanitizer. Need vent in men's restroom. Need to replace ceiling tiles at ice machine. Need to label bagged ice with store information. Need "hand washing only" sign at hand sink.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. Need to document time food is not holding at 41 degrees or 135 degrees. Need to cover all items in the freezer and walk in cooler. Need to wash hands in between glove use and different tasks. Hand sink in the kitchen is not draining. Flies in the back area by mop sink and in front area. Do not use water bottles for employee drinks. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to clean inside 1-door Magali cooler. Need a hand washing sign at the hand sink by the drinks.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City Store, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Expired canned goods. Need to use sanitizer to clean food contact surfaces. Need to label container with soap and water. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Do not block hand sink. Do not store items in the hand sink. Need soap and paper towels at the hand sink in the chicharron room. Need to fix cold water at hand sink in meat department. Do not store chicharrones directly on the cardboard box. Need scoops with handles. Need to clean air vents in restroom.
Snappy's No. 6, 710 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 15. Outdated medication. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates on file. Deli express items need use-by dates. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store boxes 6 inches off the floor. Need a covered trash can in the restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Wendy's No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Coolers not holding 41 degrees or below. Hot hold items below 135 degrees. Need sanitizer in three-compartment sink dispenser. Expired food handler certifications. Inadequate hot water pressure at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine.
Dairy Treet. 3802 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates on file. Need chemical test strips. Need scoops with handles.
J & J Drive In, 602 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 9. Pizzas in freezer need to be covered. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Ice build up on chest freezer. Ice machine needs to be cleaned. Need "Employees must wash hands" sign in restroom.
Juanita's Tacos, 726 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Small cooler not holding 41 degrees. Will store only non potentially hazardous foods in it. Need certified food manager before next inspection. Need to work on date-labeling. No hot water in mobile unit - permit suspended.
Dollar General No. 3091, 1141 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Mop sink needs hot water.
Family Dollar No. 32365, 504 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Dented canned foods. Out-of-date pet food. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to post previous inspection visible to public. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need a first aid kit.
McDonald's, 817 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Sanitizer concentration too high. Cold water unavailable. Need "hand washing only" sign at hand sink. Need employee hand washing sign in restrooms.
Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Front table-top not holding temperature. Need to document time on items left out at room temperature.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cannot use over-the-counter bug spray. No cellphones in food prep area. Need to place scoops in sanitized container.
Ricardo's, 4102 N Navarro St., No. E, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to label chemical spray bottles. Need scoop with handles.
Maria's Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Edna Little League (MEC location), 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna. Demerits: 3.
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita. Demerits: 3.
Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
A J ' s, 508 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Conner's Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 2.
Jason's Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2
Bethany Senior Living, 118 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca; H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Linnville Grind & Churn, 468 SH 35 S, Port Lavaca; Dollar General No. 17519, 1958 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor; Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria; Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate Road, Victoria; Victoria East AFL / Life Skills Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Room No. B116, Victoria; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0
RE-INSPECTIONS
Froggy's Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 23 with 27 demerits. Re-inspected Oct. 5 with all violations corrected.
