The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING FEB. 2
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 24. Need to cover all foods in walk-in cooler. Need to organize walk-in freezer. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off the floor. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Roaches. Need to date-label all foods. Need to label all foods. Need current permit. Need to clean meat slicing table. Need to repaint meat slicing table. Do not use cardboard on the floor of the freezer. Need to replace fly strips with new ones. Rodent droppings on dishwasher. Dead roaches. Need to store flour scoop with handle up. Need to label containers. Need to thoroughly clean kitchen. Need to clean and paint wire racks in the walk-in fridge. Need to clean floor and wall behind fryers. Need to clean walls in dry storage area.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 19. Dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees. Need current certified food manager. Expired food handler’s certificates. Need to date-label all foods in walk-in cooler. Need sanitizer strips. Need to keep hand sink clear. Need to clean ice machine. Cook must wear ball caps or hair nets. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost frozen food under cold running water. Need to replace missing tiles in kitchen.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Need to document eggs out at room temperature. Need to cover items in fridge and freezer. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need an asterisk on menu items that can be ordered raw or under cooked. Need a disclosure for raw or undercooked foods that could make you sick. Need to date-label food in fridge and freezer. Need sanitizer test strips. Cook needs to wear ball caps or hair nets. Need to store paper products 6 inches off the floor. Need to replace floor in dry storage. Need to replace floor in restrooms. Need to post permit visible to the public.
J & J Drive In, 602 S. Third Street, Ganado. Demerits: 15. Need to cover pizzas in freezers. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to renew certified food handler’s certificates. Need labels on ice bags. Need ingredient label on cookies. Deli Express products need use-by date. Rat droppings in beverage storage room.
Dollar General No. 16658, 3034 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need water sample. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need thermometers, food permit and to repair vent in restroom.
Estella’s Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 12. Need to date-label products in cooler. Need to cover products in cooler. Need to repair leak at hand sink in ladies restroom. Need a certified food manager at all shifts. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket. Need to fix hot water faucet in women’s restroom.
Frontier Bar B Que Inc., 608 N. E. St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Need to cover foods in coolers. Employees must wash hands between tasks. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to renew certified food manager. Need to replace wire racks in walk-in cooler. All surfaces easily cleanable and nonabsorbent.
Victoria Fairfield Inn & Suites, 7502 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Need a current food permit. Need to repair air conditioner leak in kitchen. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible for public.
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. Need to cover all products in coolers. Need a certified food manager. Need to date label all open products. Need to cover all products. Need to clean vent hood. Need to store products 6 inches off the floor. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to cover food in walk-in cooler. Need to replace sanitizer in the sanitizer bucket. Need to date-label items in walk-in cooler. Need to label items in the walk-in cooler. Need to replace floor tiles in the walk-in cooler. Need to replace floor tiles by the three-compartment sink.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler’s certificates. Need test strips. Need a first aid kit.
El Rodeo 2x2, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Do not store tortillas in thank-you bags. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store personal drinks away from prep stations. Need scoop with handle for flour. Need to label items not in original containers.
Longhorn Saloon, 1301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler’s certificates for all employees. Need test strips. Need a vent in men’s restroom.
Snappy’s Market No. 5, 2004 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need current food permit.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Café, 106 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. All employees in kitchen need to wear gloves when prepping salads. All employees in cooking areas must wear ball caps or hairnets. Need to thaw chicken under cold, running water or in cooler. Need a lid on trash bin in ladies bathrooms.
Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle, Edna, Demerits: 6. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit in kitchen area. Need current food handler’s certificates. Need to date-label all items in cooler and walk-in.
Children’s Learning Institute, 1107 S. Depot St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a certified food manager. Need food permit. Need covered trash can in ladies restroom. Need hand-washing sign at hand sink.
Subway — Yoakum, 412 W. Grand, Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food managers. Employees need ball caps or hairnets in food prep area.
Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Need to cover all products in all coolers. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to clean vent hood.
Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle, Edna. Demerits: 5. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit in kitchen area. Need food handler’s certificates for all employees. Need to restock first-aid kit.
Texana Food Mart, 1021 S. Wells, Edna. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handler’s certificates.
Pump N Munch, 1106 E. U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 5. Expired sandwiches. Expired dog food. Need current permit.
Shooters Bar, 4705 N. Navarro St., Suite 100, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Do not use shopping bags to store food. Need current permit.
Mustang Creek BBQ, 284 Brackenridge Parkway, Edna. Demerits: 4. Need to renew certified food manager certificate. Need to renew food handler’s certificates.
Conner’s Corner Grocery, 102 E. Houston Highway, Edna; Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells, Edna; H-E-B No. 351, 301 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St., Cuero; Marlin’s Playhouse, 105 Ward St., Cuero; H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce, Port Lavaca; Julio’s Roasted & Sno Cones, 419 N. Ann, Port Lavaca; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway, Suite J, Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; J’s Burger, 213 W. Grande, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; Sonic Drive In No. 3751, 706 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 1.
Bloomington Elementary, 156 Leonard, Bloomington; BCFS Education Services Cuero Head Start, 312 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Drive, Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Mom’s Tamales, Mobile Unit, Cuero; New Testament Holiness Church, 1475 Old Cheapside Road, Cuero; BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna; Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; First Pentecostal Church of Edna, Farm-to-Market Road 1822, Edna; The Morales Store, 10191 N. SH 111, Edna; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Ganado; The Shop, 104 W. Putnam St., Ganado; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Formosa Plastics Corporation/New Guest House, 201 Formosa Drive, Point Comfort; Mom’s Tamales, Mobile Unit, Point Comfort; BCFS Education Services Port Lavaca Head Start, 424 S. Seadrift, Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Senior Citizens Center, 2104 W. Austin, Port Lavaca; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Boulevard, Port Lavaca; Gingerbread School, 2202 Half League Road, Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia, Port Lavaca; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca; Mom’s Tamales, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St. Vanderbilt; Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Junior High School, No. 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin Drive, Victoria; Mom’s Tamales, Mobile Unit, Victoria; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria; Seaux Cajun, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin Avenue, Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. Highway 59-N, Victoria; Subway No. 35063, 3410-A John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; The Fry Shack No. 2, 107 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; VFW Post 4146 Ladies Auxiliary, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria; Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, 7403 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; VISD — Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Haven Pizza, 123 W. May St., Yoakum; Mom’s Tamales, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey, Yoakum; Yoakum ISD / Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon, Yoakum; Mom’s Tamales, Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected Jan. 6 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 31 with most violations corrected.
