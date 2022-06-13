The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 8
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 29. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time food left out. Bugs in flour. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat food. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak at hand wash sink. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Need a certified food manager. Live bug in food products. Need to date-label food items. Need to keep hand wash sink free of all articles. Need to store all wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to thaw under cold running water or in cooler. Need light in cooler.
Inez Store/ Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez. Demerits: 9. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers certificates on all employees. Need a trash with a lid in ladies bathroom. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need to reduce water flow to dishwasher or repair drain that causes overflow after every use.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Food not holding temperature in lamp warmer. Flies in the kitchen and dry storage area. Need to store items 6 inches off the floor in freezer. Metal storage shelves in the kitchen need to be cleaned. Need to clean behind Vulcan oven with puddles of grease build up. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off the floor. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
3 Estados Mexican Restaurant, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label and cover all products in coolers. Need to store products and supplies six inches off the floor. Need to thaw in cooler in or under running water.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label cookies near check out stand. Need thermal test strips.
Los Nietos Mexican Restaurant, 12566 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 6. All employees must wear ball caps or hairnets in kitchen or prep area. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor. Need a certified food manager on duty. Need food handlers on duty.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need a current food permit. Dead roaches. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to thaw under cold running water or in cooler. Need to remove spider webs above prep area.
Mumphord's Place Barbeque Inc., 1202 E. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to update certified food manager. Need to date-label foods in all coolers.
Raven's At The Woodlawn, 1326 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label all products in coolers. Need to remove trash. Need to remove old non-working equipment. Need to clean floors and walls.
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label all items in walk-in cooler. Need to date-label all items in walk-in freezer. Need to store all items 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. Need to keep dumpster closed when not being actively used.
Morning Mo Joe, Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 3.
Devereux Foundation, 120 David Wade Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
El Taco Stand, 103 E. 2nd St., Bloomington. Demerits: 2.
Bubba's "The" Boiling Spot Inc., 1142 SH 185-E, Seadrift. Demerits: 2.
Big I's Tex-Mex, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Health Bar by Complete 360, 1404 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington. Demerits: 1.
M & M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
VSL Victoria, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Express Mart, 111 E. Morgan St., Cuero; Church's Chicken No. 1463, 206 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; Boys & Girls Club of Victoria, 202 Hopkins St., Victoria; Church's Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Courtyard by Marriott Victoria, 8002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Dick's Crestwood Food Store, 1302 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria; Family Table Restaurant, 1102 S. Moody St., Victoria; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Henneke Farms, Farmer's Market, Victoria; Steven Llacuna, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Victoria Shaved Ice / Kona Ice No. 2, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected June 3 with 29 demerits. Re-inspected June 7 with most violations corrected.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero, inspected June 1 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected June 7 with most violations corrected.
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected April 14 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected June 7 with most violations corrected.
Aces Social Club, 1800 SH 35, Suite B, Port Lavaca, inspected April 28 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected June 2 with all violations corrected.
Family Dollar Store No. 32642, 852 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected May 12 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected June 3 with all violations corrected.
