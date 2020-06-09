The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 3
Taco Bell No. 16800, 7902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Out dated dressing. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to repair leak at hand sink. Need bodily fluids clean-up kit. Need current food handler certificates. Need first aid kit. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Discard any potentially hazardous food stored longer than 4 hours. Main means of cooling not holding 41 or below.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to clean ice machine. Need covered trash can in women’s restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to the public.
Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehab, 524 Village Road, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Dishwasher machine 0 ppm. Need scoops with handles in dry ingredient containers.
Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need time documentation on hot hold foods. Women’s restroom trash can needs a lid.
Taqueria “La Frontera,” 811 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to wear beard guard. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Nora’s Bayside, 587 N. Ocean Drive, Port Lavaca; Clean Plate, Mobile Unit, Victoria; La Original Tortilla Company, 302 Profit Drive, Victoria; Senior Citizens Center, 603 E. Murray St., Victoria; Sonic — Navarro Inc. Store No. 3322, 8707 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Tejanita Hall, 1307 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Wal-Mart SuperCenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria, inspected June 1 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected June 1 with most violations corrected.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected May 14 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected June 3 with all violations corrected.
Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected May 13 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected June 2 with most violations corrected.
Stop-N-Go, 701 Blyth Road, Victoria, inspected May 11 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected June 2 with all violations corrected.
