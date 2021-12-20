The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 15
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 28. Need to document food left out. Moldy fruits in walk-in. Need to cover foods in reach-in coolers and in freezers. Improper hand washing. Need to label all sanitizer buckets. Need to fix water leak at three-compartment sink. Need new sink handle for hand wash sink. Flies. Need to date-label. Need to clean ice machine. Dead roaches. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Cooler condensation falling onto foods. Improper lighting in kitchen area.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Mechanical dishwasher not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Cold water not readily available at hand sink. Need to renew certified food manager. Need to renew certified food handlers.
Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner. Demerits: 10. Cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Need to date-label. Need a thermometer in all coolers. Need to clean ice dispenser. Need to post last inspection.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 8. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need to date-label food items. Rat droppings. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to clean inside ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wash cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store food products 6 inches off the floor. Need to keep back door closed.
La Paloma Club, 705 S. Bridge St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need one certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates.
Li'l Joe's Billiards, 401 N. George St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need test strips. Need to install a mop sink.
Big I's Tex-Mex, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Gonzalez Café, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Tacos 2 Compadres Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 22 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington. Demerits: 2.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Alphalab Nutrition, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Mable's Table, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite C, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Taco Rico Commissary, 1615 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
El Taco Stand, 103 E. 2nd St., Bloomington; Aimee's Bluebird Café, 1000 S. Esplanade, Cuero; City of Cuero Concession Stand, Rodeo Drive, Cuero; Lavaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; Country Catering, 79 Schaefer Road, Victoria; Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria; KB's, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Knights Inn, 3112 Houston Highway, Victoria; La Quinta Inn No. 577, 7603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; Rustic Ranch, 1301 Tristan St., Victoria; Street Treats of Victoria, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Wheely Chilly Ice Cream, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Omar's Bar, 1404 Broadway, Port Lavaca, inspected Nov. 5 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 10 with most violations corrected.
Aunt Di's Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Dec. 8 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 15 with most violations corrected.
