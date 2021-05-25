The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 19
City Bakery & Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. Need to cover all items in coolers. Need to store chicken correctly. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label prepped items. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to unblock hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Do not use cardboard in freezer. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep areas. Need to label items out of original container. Need first aid kit.
Pit Stop, 1501 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to store bug sprays out of the food establishment. Need to post ware washing policy. No longer bags ice. Need to renew 2021 food permit. Need to store bag of chips 6 inches off the ground. Need to relocate basket of fruit. Need to repair and replace any ceiling tiles. There are leaks throughout the store.
7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Need sanitizer test strips.
Domino’s Pizza, 2007 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need hot water in restroom. Need to wear hairnet with visor. Need paper towels in restroom.
Gonzalez Café LLC, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Pests observed. Need to date-label prepped items.
La Original Tortilla Company, 302 Profit Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need to renew expired food handler certifications.
Yummy Finds, 402 Salem Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need current food handlers’ certificates.
Cuero Oilfield Housing, 513 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero; 7-Eleven No. 36525 H, 5684 U.S. 77 S., Victoria; Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wal-Mart Super Center Store No. 1098, 400 Tiney Browning Boulevard, Port Lavaca; Whataburger No. 323, 1207 State Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca; 5 D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O’Connor; Grape Vine Café and Catering, 110 Medical Drive, Suite 102, Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; M&M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Orbit’s Ice Cream & Restaurant, 603 E. Goodwin Avenue, Victoria; Tejanita Hall, 1307 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Victory Christian Life Center, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected April 19 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected May 13 with most violations corrected.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected April 16 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected May 19 with most violations corrected.
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected May 7 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected May 19 with all violations corrected.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria, inspected May 10 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected May 14 most violations corrected.
Sakura Victoria LLC, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected May 4 with 25 demerits. Re-inspected May 19 with most violations corrected.
Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected May 7 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected May 13 with all violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.