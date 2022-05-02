The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 27
(Example) China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 34. Keep time documented on food kept out at room temperature and food in sushi area that is on ice but not holding 41 or less. Address problem of condensation falling on food in the freezer.
RE-INSPECTIONS
(Example) Church’s Fried Chicken No. 3172, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Feb. 12 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 16 with most violations corrected.
Magic Asian Cuisine, 101 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. All product must be covered and wrapped in cooler. All product in cooler must be dated. No certified food manager on duty. All employees must have a food handlers permit within 30 days of hire date. Need sanitizer test strips. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. No cardboard used on floors or coolers. No product on floor, must be 6 inches off the floor. Improper thawing, must be in cooler or under cold running water.
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 10. LG Refrigerator reading 51 degrees, must be 41 degrees. Chicken stored over ready-to-eat foods. Need asterisk on menu. Need proper labels.
Edgar & Gladys' Café, SH 72/300 Front St, Nordheim. Demerits: 8. Product must be dated in cooler. All product in coolers must be wrapped/covered. Flies in kitchen. Must have a certified food manager on duty at every shift.
KW's Dairy Mart, 218 S. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 7. Cover all food in coolers and freezers. Date all product in coolers. No test strips available.
Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 7. No hygiene book. No certified food manager on duty. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Black Gold Inn, 207 U.S. 77A N, Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Expired food handlers certificates. Need test strips. Need hand wash sink. Post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Leak at the hand sink. Needs a bodily fluids kit. Clean outside ice cream freezer box.
Times Market No.102, 107 Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits:6. Out of date product. No hygiene book.
Fujisan Sushi, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Walk-in cooler 38 degrees. Walk-in freezer below 0 degrees. Display cooler 37degrees. Discard food out at room temp for more than four hours. Need food handler certificates for all employees.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1010 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 6. No certified food manager on duty. No food handler. Broken drain cover in floor needs repairing. Weather strip bottom of back door.
Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. No bodily fluid kit. No hygiene book. Need to weather-strip backdoor.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Do not store any items on ready to eat foods. Need certified food manager.
Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway, Nordheim. Demerits: 5. No certified food manager. All product must be dated in cooler. All employees working in kitchen or prep area must have a cap or hairnet.
Beijing Garden, 113 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. No certified food manager. Cardboard on floor by grills. Hand sink signage not posted. Frigidaire refrigerator 33 degrees. Frigidaire freezer, 0 degrees.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. All food must be covered in all coolers, food in cooler must be dated.
Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 4. No certified food manager on duty. Gnats.
Barry's Cajun Food, Mobile Unit, Cuero. Demerits: 3. Need a certified food manager at all shifts. Need to clean vent hoods.
Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. SH 35 B, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3. All product in coolers must be dated. Clean vent hood.
Aldi Grocery Store No. 58, 5312 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need hygiene handbook.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3. Clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Lucky's Kitchen & More, 107 E. York St.. Ganado. Demerits: 2. Need certified food manager.
Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade, Cuero; DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak St. Cuero; 7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells, Edna; Gandy's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Edna; Norma's Tamales, 206 N. Ed Linn, Edna; Gandy's Kitchen, mobile unit, Ganado; Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B SH 35 S, Port Lavaca; Ladybug Preschool, 515 N. Virginia St. Port Lavaca; White's BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Lucky's Kitchen & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro, Victoria; Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; That 80's Bar, 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Victoria Donuts, 3805-C N. Navarro St., Victoria; Yoakum Delights, 603 N. U.S. 77 A, Yoakum; Community Action Committee of Victoria, Texas, 107 W. Main St., Yorktown; The Learning Garden, 234 N. Gohmert St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections
Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero. Inspected on April 14 with hot water temperature violation at dish washer. Re-inspected on April 22, with hot water at 122 degrees at dish washer, violation has been
corrected.
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St. Inspected April 18 with 23 demerits, permit suspended. Re-inspected April 22, continue to work on violations.
The Lucky Lounge, 1109 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Inspected on April 18 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected on April 22, hot water readily available, all violations corrected.
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected on March 29 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected on April 26 with most violations corrected, will continue to work on other violations.
Sodalis Victoria Assisted Living, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Inspected on March 29 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected on April 27 with most violations corrected, will continue to work on other violations.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Inspected on March 30 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected on April 21 with most violations corrected, will continue to work on other violations.
