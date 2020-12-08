The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 2
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. Improper hot hold, corrected on-site. Need to cover items in coolers. 0ppm at dishwasher. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need hot water readily available in restrooms. Live pests. Can not have cardboard on floor. Dead pests. Need to replace broken floor tiles. Need trash cans with lids in women’s restroom.
Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 17. Need to cover foods in cooler. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need label sanitizer bucket. Need to store bucket six inches off floor. No cold water in hand sink. Need to date label food. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need scoops with handles. Need to store single-serve items six inches off floor. Need to clean ice scoop container.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Expired food products. No sanitation in process. Need and employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid kit. Need test strips. Need to replace floor tiles. Need first-aid kit.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to store food items 6 inches off the floor. Do not store food in thank you bags. Need to store raw chicken separate from other foods. Need a certified food manager. Hot water in restroom not reaching 100 degrees. Do not use cardboard on floor. Need a splash guard at hand sink. Need to defrost meat under cold running water or inside cooler. Need to label container of mazeca. Need vent in restroom. Back door needs to be repaired.
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 12. Walk-in at 50 degrees. Pizza at 115 degrees. Expired food permit. Do not store articles in hand sink. Need to label food containers. Soap dispenser not working in men’s restroom.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 12. Do not store raw chicken over beef. Cannot use over-the-counter bug spray. Need to fix water leak at three-compartment sink. Need to renew certified food manager. Cannot have phones in prep area. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
5-D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Do not store raw meat over ready-to-eat items. Need to change gloves during food handling. Need to store sanitizer bucket six inches off the floor. Employees need to wear hair restraint or ball cap. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to label food containers.
Vicky’s Fit Club, 113 Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Three-compartment sink temping under 100 degrees. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need thermometers in cooler and freezer. Need hand-washing sink.
City Bakery & Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to wash hands before glove use. Hand sink for hand washing only. Do not use cardboard in freezer. Need to defrost under cold running water or inside cooler. Women’s restroom trashcan needs a lid.
Li’l Joe’s Billiards, 401 N. George St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to install mop sink.
Bayside Express, 201 W. Broadway Avenue, Seadrift. Demerits: 8. Expired products. Three-compartment temperature below 108 degrees. Need to clean ice machine.
Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner. Demerits: 8. Cooler not reaching proper temperature. Will use other coolers and time document if necessary. Expired products. Dented cans. Need hot water readily available in employee restroom.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and persoanl hygiene handbook. Need hand sink. Need test strips.
Breezy’s Bar & Grill LLC, 13861 N. Highway 77 N., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to keep hand sinks accessible. Need to keep mop sinks accessible. Need to clean inside ice machine. Ice scoop needs to be stored with the handle up. All floors must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Dollar General Store No. 22224, Farm-to-Market Road 236 and Woodsprite Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need water sample and keep on file.
Jim’s Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to cover foods in freezer. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need to store food items six inches off floor. Need to store single-serve articles six inches off floor.
La Paloma Club, 705 S. Bridge St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certifications. Need to clean ice machine.
Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Do not use towels to cover food. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need to store items six inches off the floor. Need to store self-serve and single use items six inches off floor.
M & M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to weather-strip kitchen screen door.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Women’s restroom needs a vent. Women’s restroom needs a trash can with lid.
Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Ramsey Restaurant & Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Taste & See, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Rocky’s Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 2.
Tipton’s Conoco, 5903 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Treatment Associates Inc., 107 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
VFW Post No. 6074, 94 Katribe St., Bloomington; City of Cuero Concession Stand, Rodeo Drive, Cuero; Sister’s Spice Co. LLC, 359 Taylor Road, Cuero; First Pentecostal Church of Edna, Farm-to-Market Road 1822, Edna; Nordheim Shooting Club, 101 W. 9th St., Nordheim; Citizens Medical Center — Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; John Wesley Methodist Church, 8300 N. E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Lone Star Tavern, LLC, 5354 Farm-to-Market Road 447, Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Stadium View Church, 3102 Miori Lane, Victoria; Super Donuts, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1214 Zorn Road, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Vicky’s Fit Club, 113 Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected Dec. 1 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 1 with most violations corrected.
Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria, inspected Dec. 2 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 2 with all violations corrected.
