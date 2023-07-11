The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING July 5.
Texas Seafood Restaurant, 304 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 39. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to store food in food grade containers, cover food in the walk-in cooler, do not prep food in 3-compartment sink if it is not sanitized. Dishwasher not properly sanitizing. Need to use soap to wash hands properly. Need to label spray bottles. Need to fix leak at the hand sink and at the prep sink. Need a certified food manager at all shifts. Need food handlers certificates. Gnats. Need to date label food with use-by date. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels. Need to clean ice machine. Mop sink needs to be fixed. Need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Store items off the floor. Scoops need handles. Need to fix prep sink. Need reporting illness sign at the hand sinks.
Victoria's Café, 3405 U.S. 59 N., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Record the cooling time and temperatures. Food needs to be covered in coolers. All food needs to be dated. Label containers.
Sichuan Garden Restaurant, 2003 Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Food cannot be stored in thank you bags. Clean ice machine. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer bucket. Store items 6 inches off the floor. Label storage containers.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 9. Document the time food is kept out at room temperature. Cover foods stored in coolers, do not place containers directly on top of food. Designate an area for personal items. Using unapproved food equipment. Do not store single serve items on counter.
Uncle Mutt's Bar-B-Q, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers.
Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Table-top cooler needs to be 41 degrees below. Items need to be stored 6 inches off the floor in walk in cooler.
Papa John's Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager and bodily fluid spill kit. Need food handlers.
Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Needs sanitizer test strips. Needs 2023 permit.
Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Paper towels are needed at the hand sink.
Grumpy's Meatzzeria Food Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Needs hot and cold water. Re-inspected July 5, hot and cold water readily available. Hot water temperature in compliance. OK to operate.
Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna; M Bar Q Ranch North, 2839 County Road 328, LaSalle; M Bar Q Ranch South, 3501 County Road 328, Lasalle; Coastal Concession, 622 County Road 311, Port Lavaca; Hope Reformed Baptist Church, 210 E. Main St., Port Lavaca; Mahika Lodging, DBA Chaparral Motel, 2086 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; The Salty Gull Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor; White Cap Coffee Co. Mobile Unit, Port O'Connor; Dockside Bait Mobile Unit, Seadrift; Taco Stop & More Mobile Unit, Seadrift; Charlie's Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Mc Donald's No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, 6409 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Courtyard Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 3401 E. Airline Road, Victoria; Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
3 Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna. Inspected June 27 with 0 demerits. Re-inspected July 6, new cooler verified, reach-in Whirlpool cooler removed; new Frigidaire reach-in installed.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna. Inspected June 5 with 24 demerits. Re-inspected June 20, needs to continue to work on violations. Re-inspected July 5, mop sink with check-valve installed; hot and cold water readily available; hot water temperature in compliance.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor. inspected June 20 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected July 6, violations have been corrected.