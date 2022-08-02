The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 27
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 22. Need a certified food manager. Need food handlers’ permits for employees. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Gnats throughout the kitchen and sink area. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to repair sink area with new faucets and spray nozzles. Need to clean large mixers. Need to keep pest control receipts. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to repair faucet.
Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 13. Need to store raw meat below other food. Need a certified food manager on duty. Employees need food handlers certificates. Need to work on date-labeling. All employees must wear a cap or hairnet in kitchen or prep area. Refrigerators need to hold at 41 degrees or below.
Snappy’s Market No. 4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need and employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label Deli Express products. Need to clean soda nozzles. Need to display current food permit.
Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 5. Need test strips. Need soap and paper at all hand sink stations. All employees prepping or cooking must wear a cap or hairnet.
Edna Country Club, County Road 301, Edna. Demerits: 4. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips.
James Food Mart, 11943 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Demerits: 4. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. All employees must have a food handlers after 30 days of hire date.
Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Love’s Travel Stop No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 1.
Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 W, Cuero; The Green Cow Creamery, 136 E. Main St., Cuero; Cowboy Stadium, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna High School Dome Gym Concession, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Calhoun County ISD Concession Stand, 705 N. Nueces St., Port Lavaca; First Christian Church, 2105 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 616, 8908 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 788, 3603 Houston Highway, Victoria; Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria, inspected July 20 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected July 21 with most violations corrected.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria, inspected July 13 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected July 22 with all violations corrected.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected July 20 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected July 27 with most violations corrected.
