The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JAN. 13
Little Caesar’s No. 4, 1301 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Tabletop not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to discard any items in the tabletop that have been in there over four hours. Need food handlers on file. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at the hand sink by the drive-through. Do not use towels inside the tabletop. Mop sink needs hot water. Need to store containers of sauce six inches off the floor in the walk-in cooler and in the kitchen. Need to label containers of Parmesan cheese and flour. Need air vent in the restroom. Need to restock first aid kit.
Roma’s Italian Restaurant, 711 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need to store raw meats below cooked foods. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Do not use cardboard as a non-food contact surface. Water not reaching 120 degrees. Employees must wear hair restraints. Employee drinks must be in a nonspillable container. Dumpster must be on concrete surface and lid must be closed.
Chicken Shop, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cannot have container catching grease above food prep areas. Need to date-label items in cooler. Need paper towels at hand sink. Freezer door must self-seal. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Women’s restroom needs a covered trashcan.
Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Spray nozzle needs to be draped up at all times. Need food handlers on file. Need thermometer in pizza cooler. Cannot use cardboard on surfaces. Need to label containers of ingredients out of their original container. Need to scrub matted material on trash can. Need to fix wall behind the mop sink.
Habanero’s Restaurant, 2128 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Only use food approved containers for food storage, store raw meat properly. Need correct concentration of sanitizer at three-compartment sink. Items in cooler need to be date-labeled. Need to store products six inches off floor. Need to use approved defrosting method.
Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Three-compartment sink has no hot or cold water. No water readily available to wash hands. No hot or cold water available. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post permit visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to date-label food with use-by date. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Mary’s Taquitos, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need one certified food manager. Everyone needs food handlers certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to use approved defrosting method.
Stripes Store 40879H, 1704 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Expired items on shelf. Need to store products six inches above floor. Need current permit. Need to clean ice dispenser.
Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to store raw meat properly. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to label bulk item containers.
Fishville Trading Post, 769 County Road 477, Cape Carancahua. Demerits: 4. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Do not place food on containers. All food must be stored six inches off floor. Do not place food near hand-washing sink.
Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need current permit. Need to store boxes of food 6 inches off the floor. Last inspection needs to be posted visible to the public.
Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Faith Family Coffee Bar, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; NIki’s Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walden’s Mini Market, 6098 S. W. Moody St., Victoria; Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Highway 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Highway 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Edna; Highway 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Highway 87 Eats, Mobile Unit, Victoria; The Green Table, 1705 N. Moody St., Victoria; Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Mis Antojitos, 1418 East Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 400 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Shiloh Baptist Church, 604 Martin Luther King Drive, Edna; Victor’s Tacos, 302 N. Wells St., Edna; Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, 301 S. San Antonio St., Port Lavaca; Boys & Girls Club of Victoria, 202 Hopkins St., Victoria; Café Espresso, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Soiree, 212 South Main St., Victoria; SPORTS, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite I, Victoria; Target Store T-888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; The Cove at Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Kristin’s Kookie House & Boutique, LLC, 143 E. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Amazing Grace Learning Center & Infant Care, 202 E. Main St., Edna, inspected Jan. 5 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 8 with all violations corrected.
Edna Seafood & Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna, inspected Jan. 5 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 8 with most violations corrected.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca, inspected Dec. 28 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 7 with most violations corrected.
Snax Max No. 13, 2002 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected Dec. 28 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 11 with all violations corrected.
Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum, inspected Dec. 29 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 13 with all violations corrected.
