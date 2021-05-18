The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 12
El Norteno Mexican Food, 4105 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 18. Tabletop is not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover all items in the walk-in cooler. Need to only use food-approved bags to store food directly in. Need to wash hands in between glove change. Need to date-label food in the walk-in cooler. Need a thermometer in the tabletop. Do not store food directly on cardboard. Do not store cell phones on prep tables. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. The trash can in the women's restroom needs a lid.
L&L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to store boxes six inches off floor in walk-in freezer. Need food handler certificates on file. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store sanitizer bucket off floor.
Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated deli meat. 0 parts per million sanitizer.
Japalenos Café, 2303 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Out of date prepped items. Dishwasher temperature reading below 120 degrees.
Baker's Liquor Store, 1300 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Dollar General No. 13868, 2106 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need paper towels in restroom.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Incorrect storage of raw chicken. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
The Snack Shack at R&R, 2350 W. Harrison Ave., Port O'Connor; Dollar General Store No. 21708, 311 Broadway Ave., Seadrift; Stripes Store 40883H, 3204 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3107 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Babies & Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad St., Port Lavaca; Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B State Highway 35 S, Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Anna's Tacos & More, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Family Dollar No. 32077, 1606 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Gods Church of Restoration Parish Hall, 401 E. North St., Victoria; Jaguar Java - UHV, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Tacos 2 Compadres Mobile Unit, 802 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca, inspected May 5 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected May 6 with most violations corrected.
Rocky's Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift, inspected May 4 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected May 12 with all violations corrected.
Chick-fil-A UHV, 3006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected April 26 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected May 10 with all violations corrected.
D's 1 stop, 3602-A Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected April 26 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected May 10 with most violations corrected.
Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Feb. 1 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected May 7 with all violations corrected.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria, inspected May 4 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected May 6 with most violations corrected.
