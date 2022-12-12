The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Dec. 7.
Grab-N-Go, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo. Demerits: 19. Must use food-approved bags to store foods. Need certified food manager and a bodily fluid kit. Need certified food handlers certificates for kitchen staff. Date label food with a seven-day use by date Need current permit. Need paper towels at hand sink. Clean ice machine. Store items 6 inches off the floor. Replace broken floor tiles, replace broken wall vent.
Charlene's Kitchen, 310 N. Virginia Dt., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Three-door glass cooler pasta salad 39 degrees; upright freezer below 0 degrees. Keep time/temperature on food left out at room temperature. Need employee health and personal hygiene certificates. Need certified food manager on duty at all times. Packaged food/pastries need proper labels. Need to have current food permit. Do not store jackets on prep table. Store boxes 6 inches off floor in storage area. Post last inspection visible to public.
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Cover foods in coolers. Use food approved bags to store foods. Employees must wash hands. Date label food in coolers. Need soap at hand sink in dishwashing area. Improper lighting in kitchen area. Kitchen walls and floors need deep cleaning. Men's restroom hand sink hot water must reach minimum of 100 degrees..
Para Vida Wellness, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Store sanitizer bucket below food prep surface. Need current certified food manager onsite at all shifts. Post allergen label. Post CFM certificate, food permit, and previous inspection visible to public.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Kitchen staff needs to renew food handlers certificates. Gnats. Date label food with seven-day use by date.
Bright Stars Learning Academy No.2, 102 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 5. All pesticide application must be done by a licensed professional. .Need a certified food manager on all shifts. Needs a bodily fluids kit.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Label sanitizer bucket/ store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor.
The Morales Store, 10191 N.SH 111, Edna. Demerits: 2. Need a certified food manger on duty
Stir Soda Shoppe, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2. No water sample on file.
Bloomington ISD Concession, 200 N. Leonard St, Bloomington; Crazy Wings and More, 119 E. Main St., Edna; 303 Pub and Grub, 619 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Flores Lemonade Hut, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; Hailey's Snack, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; LaVaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Sinful Sweets and Guns, 532 N Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Barhop, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Catholic War Veterans, 1007 S. Main St., Victoria; Community Baptist Church, 2205 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Fellowship Bible Church, 3401 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Field of Dreams STJ Athletic Complex, 3006 N. Cameron St., Victoria; Flores Lemonade Hut, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Hailey's Snack, Mobile Unit, Victoria; John Wesley Methodist Church, 8300 N. E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; KB's, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Moonshine Drinkery, 103 W. Santa Rosa St., Victoria; Rustic Ranch, 1301 Tristan St., Victoria; Silver City Social Center - Holy Trinity Church, 4006 Callis St., Victoria; Tammy's Cocina, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More No.1, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More No. 2, Mobile Food Unit, Victoria; Victoria Masonic Lodge No. 40, 3502 N. Navarro St., Victoria; VISD Food Service, 102 Profit Drive, Victoria; Hailey's Snack, Mobile Unit, Yoakum; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.