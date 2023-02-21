The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Feb. 15.
Dick's Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway, Seadrift. Demerits: 19. Hands should be cleaned and properly washed. Needs proper wastewater disposal. Food handler certificate needs to be current. Hot and cold water needs to be available and safe. Sanitizer test strips are needed. Need paper towels at hand sink. The faucet at 3-compartment sink needs to reach all compartments. Water leaking in walk-in cooler next to food items. Walls in walk- in cooler need to be repaired/replaced. Continued to serve customer after permit temporarily suspended.
Casa Jalisco, 1706 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Cover food in cooler. Need employee health and hygiene book. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Label items in cooler. Gnats in bar area. Date label items. Thermometers needed in every refrigeration unit. Ice scoop needs to be on sanitized surface; close air gap around the screen.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Refrigeration needs to be 41 degrees or lower. Expired cheese in open air cooler. Need certified food manager. Three-compartment sink for dish washing only. Product needs to be 6 inches off the floor in cooler. Scoop to be stored handle up. Fix broken floor tiles.
Super Stop, 2006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Need bodily fluid spill kit. Place expiration date on Deli Express product. Need sanitizer strips. Hand wash sink should be accessible. Clean ice maker. Three-compartment sink should be free of supplies. Wiping cloths to be stored in sanitizer bucket. All product should be stored 6 inches off the floor. Refill first-aid kit.
The Texan No. 5, 101 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 7 Certified food manager license needs to be posted. Food handler certificates needed onsite. Clean ice maker. Items to be stored 6 inches off the floor.
Inez Community Center, 2511 Garcitas Creek Road, Inez. Demerits: 7. Need employee book. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need sanitizer strips.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Cool and store food at proper time and temperature. Table top not holding 41 degrees.
Big Lots Stores No. 1562, 8402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need employee handbook. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit.
Stop N Save, 707 S. Navarro, St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Clean ice maker. Need a lid for the trash can in the restroom.
Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Food must be protected to prevent contamination only use prep sink. Use only approve thawing method under cold running water or in cooler.
Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Date items that are thawing. Hand-washing sink is for hand washing only.
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3202 N Navarro St. Ste.100, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Certified food manager needed at all hours of operation. Bodily fluid cleanup kit is needed. Hand-washing facilities must be accessible.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3. Food must be covered in cooler.
Sharkies Bar & Grill, 1307 W Jefferson Ave., Port O’Connor. Demerits: 3. Need time and temperature documentation on foods in the table top for lunch hours
Dollar General No. 11662, 1914 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ Commissary, 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Victoria Community Center, 2905 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway, Cuero; Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 400 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Wood Hi Community Center, 101 Wood Hi School Road, Inez; Meyersville Elementary School, 1897 Meyersville Road, Meyersville; Nordheim School, Broadway Street, Nordheim; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca; H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Hampton Inn & Suites, 1788 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Port O'Connor School, 508 W. Monroe St., Port O’Connor; La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St., Seadrift; T's Kitchen-Main Street Food, 102 E Bay Ave., Seadrift; Aunt Jo's BBQ, 5303 U.S. 77 S., Victoria; Country Catering, 79 Schaefer Road, Victoria; John Wesley Methodist Church, 8300 N. E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Twin Pines North, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; VFW Post 4146 Ladies Auxiliary, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections:
Jack in the Box No. 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Feb. 6 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 13 with walk-in freezer problem corrected, continue to work on other violations.
Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St. Ste. 200, Victoria. Inspected Feb. 2 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 8 dishwasher not fixed. Re-inspected Feb. 13, need to raise the temperature at water heater.
Ramsey Restaurant & Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Feb. 6 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 13, table top now reaching proper temperature.
Tip Top Ventures,101 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Inspected Feb. 7 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected Feb. 13, 3-compartment sink installed and working. Continue to work on other violations.