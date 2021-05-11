The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 5
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 38. Crab salad was not holding at 41 degrees or less. Fried fish at 96 degrees, could not verify how long it was out of temperature. Eggs and cut cabbage cannot sit out at room temperature. Need to discard food that has been sitting out without time documented on it. All items need to be labeled in the walk-in cooler. Need to wash hands with soap and water. Need to fix leak at three-compartment sink. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Need a certified food manager. Live roaches. Need a thermometer in the tabletop. Do not store utensils in the hand sink. Need to clean dead roaches in the kitchen. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need a splash guard by the hand sink. Need a splash guard by three-compartment sink. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to label salt and sugar containers. Need to clean food debris on walk-in cooler floor. Need to clean and scrub all containers. Entire food establishment needs to be cleaned and sanitized.
Sakura Victoria LLC, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Front display case is not holding 41 degrees or less. Need to store raw meat below cooked foods. Need to renew food handlers’ certificate. Need to show records from pesticide service. Need to date-label food stored longer than 24 hours. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Hand sinks should only be used for handwashing. Need to clean food preparation tables and any food racks, microwave and back splash. Need to clean rat droppings on top of mechanical dishwasher machine. Need to store aprons away from any paper products. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Need to store food minimum 6 inches off the ground in walk-in freezer. Improper defrosting method used. Need scoops with handles. Need to store single service articles facing the same direction. Need to clean walk-in floors. Need to keep attic door closed. Need to weather strip back screen door.
Little Caesars, 419 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 22. Walk-in freezer is not functioning properly. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. 0 parts per million sanitizer. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to restock the bodily fluid cleanup kit. Hot water is 75 degrees. Water is not coming out of three-compartment sink. Need sanitizer test strips. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Do not store personal items on the food prep areas. Need to label the cornmeal container. Permit suspended.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 22. Need to document the time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to cover the items in the walk-in and freezer. Need to wash hands in between different tasks. Roaches. Need to date-label items with a use-by date. Need to fix cold water knob at the hand sink by the three-compartment sink. Need to clean and sanitize all food contact surfaces. Need to air dry dishes. Employees need ball cap or hairnet. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Need to store items 6 inches off of the walk-in cooler floor. Cannot use bowls as scoops. Need to label bulk items.
J & T One Stop, 514 Margie Tewmey Road, Magnolia Beach. Demerits: 13. Gnats and flies. Need to date-label items in the refrigerator. Need sanitizer test strips. Need thermometers in all refrigerators. Need soap and paper towels. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Do not store items between surfaces. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt. Need a covered trash can in the restroom.
Taste & See, 1908 N. Laurent St., Suite 130, Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to store eggs on ice or in the refrigerator. Need food handler certificates on file. Need to keep hand sink free of items in prep area. Prep table needs to be painted or stained. Need to keep mop sink free of items. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Texas Roadhouse, 4908 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Could not verify concentration of sanitizer. Need to fix leak under three-compartment sink. Gnats and flies. Need to have test strips available to verify concentration of sanitizer. Need to turn on hot water at hand sink in meat cooler. Need soap and paper at hand stink. Need towels at hand sink. Do not store items in hand sink. Do not wash items in hand sink. Do not store cellphones on prep tables. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet.
Times Market No. 102, 107 Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Outdated can goods. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need to clean ice machine. Need a mop sink. Need a three-compartment sink.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to cover food in the walk-in cooler. Need to label sanitizer buckets. Need to date-label packaged sandwich meat after it is opened with a use-by date. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket. Need scoops with handles. Need to replace floor tiles.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 10. Hot sauce needs to be left in ice or cooler and hold 41 degrees or below. Need to label ice bags. Tabletop needs a working thermometer. Back hand sink by ice machine needs hot water.
Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Do not store tortillas in thank you bags. Need to store all food six inches off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. Need food handlers’ certificates on file for all employees. Need hot water at hand sink, corrected on site. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
The Box Coffee Bar, 2916 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Display cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to wash hands when returning to work. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Do not store dirty towels in hand wash sink. Need to clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Cannot have cell phones in prep area. Need to store food items six inches off floor in freezer.
Chili’s Bar & Grill, 5004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Gnats. Need test strips. Do not store jackets in the food storage area. Need to store items six inches off the walk-in cooler floor. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet.
Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated food products. Need to store box of food 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer.
Healthy Living Cottage, 416 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Expired products. Flies. Need to store products six inches off the floor.
Rocky’s Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 5. Tabletop temp 48 degrees, must reach 41 degrees or below. Cold water handle not working at hand sink.
Circle K Store No. 2704035, 608 Highway 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Expired products. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Twin Pines Nursing & Rehabilitation, 3301 Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Dishwasher 10ppm. Need to replace vent over opening in ceiling above the dry storage area.
M.H. Leske Oil Co., 413 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway St., Cuero; Aces Social Club, 1800 Highway 35, Suite B, Port Lavaca; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Lone Star Tavern, LLC, 5354 Farm-to-Market 447, Victoria; Black Gold Inn, 207 Highway 77A North, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Southern Snow, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Texas Shaved Ice LLC — Red Unit, Mobile Unit, Edna; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, 1185 Farm-to-Market Road 1160, Louise; Texas Shaved Ice LLC, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca; The Snowcone Zone, 330 La Salle St., Port Lavaca; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Church’s Fried Chicken No. 1303, 4305 Ben Jordan St., Victoria; Neveria Y Antojitos El Yayis, 605 Irvine St., Yoakum; Pizza Hut-Yoakum No. 22646, 1201 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
McDonald’s No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected April 19 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected May 3 with all violations corrected.
Pizza Hut — Wingstreet No. 23459, 7002 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Feb. 8 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected April 29 with all violations corrected.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum, inspected April 28 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected May 5 with most violations corrected.
