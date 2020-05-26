The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 20
The Texan, 526 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 21. Need to keep time documentation on food left out. Ready-to-eat food placed on dirty containers. Deli display with flies. Tortillas touching dirty towels. Need to wash hands before putting on gloves. Need to label all spray bottles. Flies. Need to date-label foods. Do not block hand-washing sinks. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. No cellphones in prep area. Need to store food products 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost in cooler or under cold, running water.
Emiliano’s Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 16. Corner table top in kitchen not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to store raw meat below produce and cooked foods. Need to label water bottle holding soap in it. Need to use proper defrosting method.
Taqueria La Corona, 618 Broadway St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Migali cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label foods. Need soap at hand sink. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Cannot use towel to cover food. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers. Need light shields. Need to weather strip door.
Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Carne guisada at 51 degrees. Table top at ambient 50 degrees. Need to store food in food-approved containers. Need to cover all food in walk-in. Gnats. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to date-label foods in walk-in. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to store all food 6 inches off the floor.
Moo Moo No. 2, 3701 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Front glass cooler at 45 degrees. Table top at 45 degrees. Need time and temperature control documentation. Any food prep area must be easily cleanable. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Need to wipe down doors to coolers. Need to wipe down side walls of coolers.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to cover all food in walk-in cooler. Do not touch cellphone and then touch food. Need new test strips. All surfaces must be easily cleanable.
Ortega’s, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Waste container needs to be connected to mobile unit. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need test strips.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Ice bags need proper labeling. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to keep ice scoop in sanitized container. Need soap in the restroom.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 8. Cooling time procedure incorrect. Need to label spray bottles. Need to date-label foods.
Kiddly Winks Playcare Inc., 3405 Oleander Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Artic Air fridge not holding 41 degrees or below. 0ppm sanitizer. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Sonic Drive In No. 5262, 3008 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to remake sanitizer bucket. Need to repair leak at three-compartment sink. Need to repair leak at hand sink. Employees need to wear hairnet with visor. Need to store boxes 6 inches off floor in walk-in freezer.
5 D Steakhouse, 632 West Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 8. Need to label all spray bottles. Need to display current permit. Need to store food items 6 inches off floor. Need to defrost in cooler or under cold running water. Need to keep ice scoop in sanitized container.
Skillet’s, 2090 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Condensation in freezer with ice falling into unsealed food. Water over flowing under three-compartment sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to cover food in freezer.
Jack in the Box, 4780 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to date-label food in walk-in. Need paper towels at hand sink. Shelving needs to be cleaned in walk-in. Walls need to be cleaned in walk-in. Employees need to wear hairnet with visor.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Dishwasher temp at 110 degrees. Do not block hand sink. Need to defrost in cooler or under cold running water. Need to clean scoop container.
Jenny’s Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Improper cooling. Reach-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need time documentation on kolaches. Need date labeling.
Nutri-Fuel Smoothies and Supplements, 5212 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Subway – Yoakum, 412 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 3.
Rocky’s Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift. Demerits: 2.
5 D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
Yorktown Country Club, 471 Country Club Lane, Yorktown. Demerits: 1.
Meyersville Country Club, 5195 Mission Valley Road, Cuero; Arnim’s Tropical Sno, Mobile Unit, Port O’Connor; Seadrift School, 1801 Broadway St., Seadrift; Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, 3809 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; La Tejanita, 1309 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; McDonald’s No. 4028, 2701 Houston Highway, Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 595, 3602 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; H and H Café and Bakery, 719 Lott St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Nacho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria, inspected May 18 with 15 demerits. Reinspected May 18 with most violations corrected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.