The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MAY 6
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need 2020 food permit. Do not place items in hand sink. Food tongs must be placed in a sanitized container.
La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need to cover ice cream in freezer. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Need scoops with handles.
Aro’s Tacos To Go, 207 Lowrence St., Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Food handlers expired.
Eddy Packing Co., Inc., 404 Airport Drive, Yoakum. Demerits: 1.
Barry’s Cajun Food, Mobile Unit, Cuero; City of Cuero Anna Koch Pavilion, 212 West Main St., Cuero; Little Saints Preschool, 111 E Alexander St., Cuero; Whispering Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero; BCFS Education Services Yoakum Head Start, 708 Boyle St., Yoakum; Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, 4652 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Central Station Bar And Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum; Haven Pizza, 123 W. May St., Yoakum; Yoakum Perk Commissary, 216 County Road 326, Yoakum; Yoakum Perk Too, 603 C U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.