The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING MARCH 25
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 24. Need to cover food in the walk-in cooler. (0)ppm at dishwasher. Need to set up three-compartment to sanitize dishes. Need to label spray bottle. Need certified food manager certificate on file. Need to keep food handlers’ certificates on file. Need asterisk with disclosure on menu. Need to date-label food in the walk-in cooler. Need soap at the hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to replace counter by steam table. Do not use cardboard on shelves in walk-in cooler. Rodent droppings. Need to store food 6 inches off the floor in the walk-in cooler. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Expired canned goods. Gnats. Need to date-label hamburgers and deli sandwiches. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Do not use newspaper to line shelving in display cooler. Can not have sleeping quarters or bedding in establishment. Store needs a good cleaning.
Edgar and Gladys’ Café, SH 72/300 Front St., Nordheim. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label all spray bottles. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need all food handlers on file. Need to date-label food. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need scoops with handles.
Cracker Barrel No. 7, 8080 SH 185 S., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Ice bags need labels. Need food handler certificates on file. Need to clean ice machine.
Vela Farms, 104 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover all food in walk-in freezer. 200+ on bleach. Need to store all food 6 inches off floor.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. No thank-you bags. Need to cover pizzas in freezer. Do not block hand sink. Employees cannot have phones in prep area. Employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Do not use thank-you bags to cover food in the walk-in cooler. Do not store cellphones on the tabletop. Need to store wet towels in the sanitizer bucket. Do not store utensils between cooler and tabletop.
Wendy’s No. 69, 2901 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Employees must wash hands before glove use. Employees cannot eat in food prep or kitchen area. Need to store boxes 6 inches off the floor in walk-in.
Taqueria Jalisco, 603 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Do not place raw fish over cooked items. Need scoops with handles.
The Donut Palace, 3602 Houston Highway Suite J, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Expired food handlers’ certificates. Do not use cardboard on the floor.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 4. Need to date-label all foods in cooler. Do not use card board on floor.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero; Joe’s Fina Station, U.S. 87, Placedo. Demerits: 3.
Yoli’s Chill-N-Grill, 26 Market St., Bloomington; K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Industrial Elementary West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez; Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca; Miller Seafood Co. Inc., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Travis Middle School, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Drive, Victoria; Grandy’s, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Knopp Branch Farm, Farmer’s Market, Victoria; Stroman Middle School, 3002 E. North St., Victoria; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria East High School Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, 97 Foster Field Drive, Victoria; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Yoakum Perk Commissary, 216 County Road 326, Yoakum; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Dollar General No. 16658, 3034 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Victoria, inspected March 16 with 14 demerits. Reinspected March 19 with most violations corrected.
