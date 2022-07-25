The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 20
5 Points Stop, 607 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need labels on ice bags. Wash wares 0ppm. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label Deli Express items. Need test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need to install three-compartment sink. Need hand washing signs in restrooms.
Daniel's Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 17. Need to cover all food in coolers and walk-ins. Need to date-label all food in coolers and walk-in. Hot food not holding proper temperature. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers permit for all employees working over 30 days.
Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Food stored over four hours. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label foods stored longer than 24 hours. Need soap at back hand sink (corrected on site). Need to weather strip back door.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Need to prevent cross-contamination of stored food. Need current food manager certification. Need to have hand sink easily accessible. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager license. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need sanitizer test strips. Need a covered trash can in restroom. Need a first aid kit.
Frontier Bar B Que, 608 N. East St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. All employees must have a food handlers within 30 days of hire date. Need to weather-proof backdoor. Need to cover all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in cooler.
El Rodeo 2 x 2, 607 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to prevent cross-contamination of stored food. Need hand sink to be accessible. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink. Need to seal all openings at backdoor. Need to post certified food manager certification visible to public.
Century Lanes, 3401 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label products in cooler. Need a first aid kit.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. All employees must wear cap or hairnet in kitchen and prep area. Need to thaw under cold running water or in cooler. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. Need to date-label all products in cooler. Need to date-label all products in walk-in.
Mary's Taquitos, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need a certified food manager. Need test strips.
Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Baymont Inn & Suites, Victoria 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Cardenas And Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
3 Potrillos Mexican Restaurant, 114 E. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Victoria's Café, 3405 U.S. 59-N, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
BK Bar-B-Que, Mobile Unit, Cuero; H-E-B Grocery, 909 E. Broadway, Cuero; The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez; Capt John's Wild Reef Seafood, 732 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Tots and Tikes Day Care, 411 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Chick-Fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria; The Grind, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Sonic No. 1756, 1110 N. Esplanade, Cuero, inspected April 14 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected July 18 with all violations corrected.
Hatch Bend Country Club, 579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca, inspected June 14 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected July 20 with most violations corrected.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected July 11 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected July 20 with most violations corrected.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria, inspected July 13 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected July 19 with most violations corrected.
