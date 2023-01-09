The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Jan. 4
Casa Jalisco, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. Need to store raw beef above raw chicken. Need to cover all items in the refrigerators. Need to wash hands. Need to store chemicals away from food. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handlers’ certificates on the mobile unit. Need to submit a water sample and water needs to remain on at all times. Need to work on date labeling. Need soap at the hand sink and hand sink cannot be blocked with items. Need to label bulk items. Refill first aid kit. Permit suspended due to lack of water.
China Inn, 3602 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits:18. Document time on food kept out at room temperature. Cover items in walk in cooler, do not store items directly in thank you bags, store shrimp above beef. Label spray bottle. Date label items in cooler. A thermometer is required in all coolers. All surfaces must be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Store personal items away from food prep areas, beard guards must be worn with facial hair. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. All items must be stored 6 inches off of the floor.
Grand Buffet, 4303 N. Navarro St. No. 200, Victoria. Demerits: 17. Discard food at room temperature or keep time documented. Cover food in cooler, store chicken below shrimp, do not store food directly in grocery bag, food grade appliances only used in kitchen. Date label all items. Need test strips. All surfaces must be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Clean up dead roaches. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Defrost meat under cold running water. Scoops must be stored handle facing up.
Great American Cookie Co.,7800 N. Navarro St. No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Leak in the front walk-in. Need food handler certificate for all employees. Need 2023 permit. Hand sink in kitchen needs paper towels. Clean ice machine. Employee drinks need lid and straw, medication needs to be in a designated area,. Employees need hairnet with visor, store personal food away from establishment. Wall at three compartment sink needs cleaning; floor in kitchen needs to be replaced (missing floor tiles). No signage at hand sink.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Document time food left out at room temperature. Cover all items in walk in cooler and freezer. Hand sink for hand washing only. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable, non-absorbent. Store ice scoop on a clean surface.
Wal-Mart No. 4194 Fuel Center, 4107 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Expired product. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Need food handler certifications. Need signage, post documents visible to public.
The Texan No. 2, 207 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 9. Repair leak at hand sink. Certified food manager must be on duty at all times. Do not store items in hand sink. Clean ice machine.
Bush's Chicken, 4209 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Leak at hand sink. Expired food handler certificates. Ice machine needs cleaning. Covered trash can needed in women's restroom.
Dairy Queen, 510 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 8. 3 comp 0ppm. Hot water heater needs repair. No hot water available at hand sink.
Double Dave's Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need employee health and hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need current food permit.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Cannot use trash bags or thank you bags to store food. Need sanitizer test strips. Clean back wall behind stove and grill area and by the hand sink. Clean fan in the kitchen.
Ling's Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro St. No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Wash hands after entering kitchen. Do not use duct tape on scoops. Scoops need handles.
Eskimo Hut, 1609 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certifications.
Snax Max No. 9, 4402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager at all hours of operation. Deli sandwiches need date labels or expiration dates.
The Java Bean, 506 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager at all hours of operation. Food handlers need to be up to date.
Panda Express No. 2514, 8709 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need paper towels at front hand sink. Men's restroom needs paper towels.
Papa John's Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need current food permit. Post documents visible to the public.
Stripes Store 40879H, 1704 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Expired canned food.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande Suite 300, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook at establishment.
Dairy Queen, 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need current food permit.
Peter Piper Pizza, 3603 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need current food permit.
Bubba's "The" Boiling Spot, 1142 SH 185 East, Seadrift. Demerits: 1. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet.
7-Eleven No. 36500 J, 100 Shepley St., Bloomington; Lolita United Methodist Church, 94 College St, Lolita; Dollar General No. 2919, 501 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; Domino's Pizza, 320 SH 35 South, Port Lavaca; Subway, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd., Port Lavaca; Bay Flats Lodge, 391 Bayside Drive, Seadrift; Charlie's Donuts, 1406 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; Citizens Medical Center – Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria; First Baptist Church Day Care, 301 N. Glass St., Victoria; Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 092, 6106 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walmart Sandwich Shop No. 68363, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria; 5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; 5D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; Abuelitas, 440 N. Mehnert St., Yorktown; Town Market BBQ, 444 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 0;
