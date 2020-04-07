The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 1
B and D’s General Store, 9765 U.S. 87 N., Victoria. Demerits: 25. Expired canned food. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Cannot user over-the-counter bug spray. Need a certified food manager. Need water sample. Need food handlers’ certificates. Need test strips. Need 2020 permit. Need hand-washing sink. Need mop sink. Need scoops with handles. Trash dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 21. True two-door not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to keep time documentation on food left out at room temperature. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need a certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need certified food handlers’ certificates. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need thermometers in two-door glass cooler. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Ice scoop handle touching ice. Need scoops with handles. Women’s restroom needs trash can with lid.
The Barn, 12201 Farm-to-Market Road 236, Mission Valley. Demerits: 11. Need a certified food manager. Food being dumped into hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need a mop sink. Employees need to wear hairnets or ball caps. Cannot have phones in prep area. Need to clean ceiling in kitchen. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt.
Country Slaughter House, 3857 Burroughsville Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need a certified food manager. Need certified food handlers’ certificates. Trash dumpster must be on concrete or asphalt.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. 10 ppm sanitizer. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need to defrost under cold, running water.
Victoria’s Café, 3405 U.S. 59-N, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Do not block hand sink. Need sign for hand sink. Need to place wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not place utensils between counters. Need scoops with handles.
Dairy Queen, 12737 SH 185, Bloomington. Demerits: 4. Hose at mop sink must be draped up. Need to keep wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
El Taco Stand, 103 E. 2nd St., Bloomington. Demerits: 2.
Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 2912 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Bloomington Elementary, 156 Leonard Ave., Bloomington; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Placedo Volunteer Fire Department, 284 S. Williams St., Placedo; Bush’s Chicken, 803 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca; H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Taquitos La Rana, Mobile Unit, Victoria; T-N-T Restaurant, 908 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Wings Galore, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Dollar General Store No. 20808, 5860 Farm-to-Market 616, Vanderbilt, inspected Jan. 22 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected March 26 with most violations corrected.
