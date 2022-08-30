The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 24.
M&J Restaurant, 1901 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11 Cover food in freezer/cooler, don’t store raw meat over ready-to-eat food. Certified food manager certificate is expired. Need food handler’s certificate. Date label food. Need current food permit.
Madden’s Lounge, 201 Main St, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 9. Need one certified food manager and a bodily fluids cleanup kit. Ever one else needs a food handler’s certificate. Needs sanitizer test strips. Needs a mop sink with hot and cold water. Replenish first-aid kit.
Chili’s Bar&Grill, 5004 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Clean prep tables and tabletop coolers. Live roaches. Store wet wiping cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Store product off the ground in walk in freezer. Clean kitchen thoroughly. Replace broken floor tiles and ceiling tiles.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St. Seadrift. Demerits: 6. Cover all food in freezer, do not store dishes on food. Date-label products. Use scoop with handles.
JR’S Shell, 3702 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need handwahing-sink in ice bagging area. Need mop sink, three-compartment sink blocked with items. Store items 6 inches off the floor. Need “Hand-Washing Only” sign at hand sink. Need “Employees must wash hands” sign in restroom.
The Auction Ring Café, 1817 Bridge St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need an employee health and personal hygiene book. Need one certified food manager and a bodily fluids cleanup kit
St. Joseph High School, 110 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need hot water to properly wash hands. No hot water throughout the establishment.
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Date label. Clean ice machine. Improper defrosting.
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need time documentation on sausage rolls. Tongs must be stored in sanitized container
7-Eleven No. 36503 H, 629 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Outdated product. Recommend a thorough cleaning.
Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Hot holding not in compliance.
Taiyo Sushi Fusion, 915 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Cimarron Junction, 7104-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Wellhead Tavern, 23404 NW Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Renew food handler’s licenses.
The Green Table, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Bloomington Elementary, 156 Leonard, Bloomington; Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; St. Michael’s Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; Love’s Travel Stop Subway No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna; Industrial Elementary School West, 599 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S., Inez; Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita; Nursery Elementary School, P. O. Box 69, Nursery; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Calhoun High School, 201 Sandcrab Blvd., Port Lavaca; Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor.; POC 475 Bar & Grill, 2441 W. Maple St, Port O’Connor; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; C.O. Chandler Elementary School Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant St., Victoria; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande, Victoria; McDonald’s No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria; O’Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria; Parkway Baptist Church Kitchen & Coffee Shop, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Patti Welder School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary – VISD, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet, Victoria; Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate, Victoria; Victoria East High School Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Drive, Victoria; VISD — Torres Elementary School, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph’s School, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; Yoakum High School, Wimberly Street, Yoakum; Yoakum Intermediate School, 208 Aubrey St., Yoakum; Yoakum ISD / Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary Annex, 412 Simpson St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0
Re-inspections:
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected on Aug. 10 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected on Aug.19, hot hold reaching 135 degrees.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia, port Lavaca. Inspected Aug. 3 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 23, continue to work on violations. Permit suspension due to a cold hold violation.
