The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 21
Victoria’s Kitchen, 3408 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 17. Need to store raw meat below cooked foods. Do not store food in thank you bags. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current food handlers. Need paper towels at front hand sink. Hand sink must be free of items. Need to replace shelf paper at wait station. Mop sink for mop use only. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store all food products six inches off floor. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 15. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs one certified food manager. Needs sanitizer test strips. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Employees need to wear hair restraints in kitchen. Need to clean any grease build up.
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant, 227 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. 0 parts per million at dishwasher. Need to store bleach container off prep areas. Need to label bleach bucket. Need food handlers on file. Need to date-label food with use-by date. All shelves must be easily cleanable. Do not store employee drinks on prep tables. Do not store sanitizer towels on the prep tables. Need to label items out of the original container.
Daniel’s Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 14. Need to keep time documentation for items at room temperature. Need to store raw meats below ready-to-eat foods. Need to cover all items in coolers. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handler certifications. Need to date-label items in coolers. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to post previous inspection visible to public.
Huvar’s Artisan Market & Catering, 110 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Sanitizer concentration too low. Dishwasher temperature reading below 120 degrees. Expired food handler certifications. Need to date-label items in cooler. Need to clean ice machine. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to store ice scoop properly.
Circle K Store No. 2704045, 502 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 10. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Hot hold reading below 135 degrees. Only use handwashing sink for handwashing. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area. Need to post food permit visible to the public.
5-D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need to store raw meats properly, corrected on site. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label sanitizer bucket, corrected on site. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Super Stop, 2006 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Pickle cooler at 83 degrees, needs to be 41 degrees or below. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need to date-label Deli Express products. Need to fix leak at ice machine. Need to clean soda nozzles. Need to clean ice chute. Need to post last inspection.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to discard items after use-by date. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to store products six inches off the floor.
Drive Thru El Punto, 600 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Need covers or light shields over bulbs in kitchen over food prep table.
Don Lupe-Licious Tacos, 5203 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Tabletop not reaching proper temp. Need to cover foods in coolers. Need scoops with handles, corrected on site.
Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. Need sanitizer test strips. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need a certified food manager. Need to clean ice machine. Need splash guard at hand sink up front. Need to post certified food manager.
Maya Mexican Restaurant, 1909 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Need to cover all items in coolers. Gnats.
Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina, 2505 E. Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 4. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need to store products six inches off the floor. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
Rosie’s Mexican Restaurant, 202 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Citizens Medical Center — Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Jack in the Box No. 4764, 1510 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Speedy Stop No. 115, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Taqueria Yazmin, 501 S. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
South Brooke Manor, 1401 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Burdogz LLC, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Garden Café, 101 Medical Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Grandy’s, 4201 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Joe’s Pizza & Pasta, 601 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
McDonald’s No. 2359, 3112 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Yorktown Country Club, 471 Country Club Lane, Yorktown. Demerits: 2.
Bahnhof Café, 213 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 1203 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Dairy Queen (Moody), 207 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Cuero’s Copper Inn, 2127 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Whataburger No. 360, 905 N. Esplanade St., Cuero; Whispering Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 105 Hospital Drive, Cuero; Ganado Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 107 E. Rogers St., Ganado; Taqueria Las Fuentes, 9345 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita; A O.K.’s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca; Pit Devil BBQ, 503 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 3, 7005 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Backwoods Soul Food Café Commissary, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Suite A, Victoria; Clean Plate, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Jim’s Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet St., Victoria; Tropical Sno at Flow Paddle Co., 476 McCright Drive, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Little Saints Preschool, 111 E. Alexander St., Cuero, inspected April 14 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected April 19 with all violations corrected.
She Brews, 112 E. Morgan Avenue, Cuero, inspected April 14 with 4 demerits. Re-inspected April 19 with all violations corrected.
Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. Highway 35 B, Port Lavaca, inspected April 14 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected April 21 with most violations corrected.
Dairy Queen (Port Lavaca), 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected March 22 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected April 14 with all violations corrected.
Rumorhazzit, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite D, Victoria, inspected April 5 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected April 15 with most violations corrected.
Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria, inspected April 7 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected April 21 with all violations repaired.
