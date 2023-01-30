The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Jan. 25
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need a barrier between chips and bottom of container. Need a barrier between tortillas and towels. Need to renew food handlers’ certificates. Need a current food permit. Hand sink blocked. Racks in the walk-in need to be easily cleanable, do not use cardboard on surfaces, do not use towels to cover surfaces in refrigerators. Do not store drinks on top of tabletop cooler. Paper goods must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Need to label bulk items. Need to fix the wall behind the hand sink. Need to post the employee reporting illness form.
The Donut Palace, 537 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits:12. Need sanitizer strips. Cover items in the cooler. Out-of-date milk. Need bodily fluid kit. Date label items in the fridge.
Super Donuts I, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits:10. Keep lids on flour/sugar. Need sanitizer strips. Need employee health and hygiene book; Need a lid on trash can in women's restroom.
Circle K No. 2741545, 4150 SH 72 W., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Milk container sitting in hand sink. Mop bucket should not be stored in mop sink. Hairnet/ball cap needed by employees. Trash cans with lids needed in lady's restroom stalls.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Cover food in fridge. Label items in the cooler and date as well.
Fastop Food Store No. 3, 2103 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to have sanitizing test strips. Food establishment permit must be current. Physical facilities need to be maintained and cleaned.
Cardenas and Mangonadas No. 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. A certified food manager needs to be present at all times. Expired food permit.
Tokyo Gardens Catering, (inside H-E-B No. 712), 909 E. Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 2. Expired food permit.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 2. Expired certified food manager permit.
Lele's, 206 N. Third St., Ganado. Demerits: 2. No cold water at hand wash sink.
Froggy's Grub and Pub, 2902 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Date labels needed in walk-in.
Heart Rock Café / CMC Dietary, 2701 Hospital Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need sanitizer test strips.
Bloomington Elementary School, 156 Leonard St., Bloomington; Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington; Cuero High School, 920 E. Broadway, Cuero; Cuero ISD Early Childhood Center, 504 Park Heights, Cuero; Cuero Junior High School, 608 Junior High Dive, Cuero; Cuero Pecan House Café,114 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; Good Eats Food Trailer and Catering, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna; Good Eats Food Trailer and Catering, Mobile Unit, Edna; Bar B Q To Go, 107 W. York St. Ganado; Good Eats Food Trailer and Catering, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Junior High School, 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Christ's Kitchen, 611 E. Warren St., Victoria; City Harvest Church, 2802 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Dudley Elementary School, 3307 Callis St., Victoria; Dutch Lane Pool & Pub, 1507 E. Juan Linn St., Ste. A, Victoria; Good Eats Food Trailer and Catering, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet Lane, Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 1, 8701 N. Navarro St. Victoria; Speedy Stop No. 30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Speedy Stop Kitchen No.30, 5906 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Thai Orchid, 207 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria Country Club, 14 Spring Creek Road, Victoria; VISD - Torres Elementary School, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Wheely Chilly Ice Cream, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Westhoff Independent School District, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
Great American Cookie, 7800 N. Navarro St., No.381, Victoria. Inspected Jan. 3 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Jan. 10, continue to work on fixing the issue at the walk-in cooler. Re-inspected Jan. 25, leak in walk-in repaired, continue to work on other violations.