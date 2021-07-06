The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 30
Beverage Wall, 1202 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Demerits: 15. Walk-in cooler not reached 41 degrees or below. 0 parts per million (ppm). Need a certified food manager. Need food handler’s certificates. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to store paper products 6 inches off floor. Need to store ice scoop in a clean, sanitized container. Women’s restroom needs covered trash can.
Hampton Inn, 7006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need food handler’s certificates on file for all kitchen employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Cabinets need to be cleaned. Employees need to wear ball caps or hair nets. Need to store wet towels in a sanitizer bucket. Need to store food containers 6 inches off floor.
Kahve, 5402 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Cooler, left side, not holding 41 degrees or below. No sanitizer. Must use three steps to wash dishes wash/rinse/sanitize. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Need sanitizer test strips. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Do not store kitchen supplies in restroom. Need hand wash sign in restroom.
CherryBerry Frozen Yogurt, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 500, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need certified food manager certificate. Need food handler’s certificates on file. Flies present. Need sanitizer test strips. Hand sink for hand-washing only. Need to keep hand sink free of objects. Floor needs to be cleaned. Need to post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Stripes Store 40887H, 2501 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Out-dated dairy products. Deli sandwiches and opened package of hot dogs need use-by date. Need paper towels at back hand sink. Need to clean ice machine. Need paper towels in restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Casa Ole Restaurant & Cantina, 391 Victoria Mall, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Table top across grill not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to keep time documentation on foods at the table top. Need to store wet wiping cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Need to clean food cart. Need to clean microwave doors. Need to clean glass cooler door. Need to clean tables.
Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need hot water at the three-compartment sink. Need hot water at the mop sink. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food.
Aunt Di’s Kountry Kitchen, 606 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Outdated dairy products. Need bodily fluid cleanup kit. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net. Employee drinks need lids and straws. Need hand-washing sign in employee restroom.
The Executive Inn, 2007 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; Walgreens No. 12330, 9005 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Smolik’s, 523 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 1.
Baymont Inn Cuero, 308 Park Heights Drive, Cuero; La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero; La Nina Va, 238 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Ladybug Preschool, 515 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Mahika Lodging LLC DBA Chaparral Motel, 2086 Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca; Family Dollar Store No. 10240, 304 State Highway 185 N., Seadrift; Double J Eatery, 8607 N. Navarro St., Suite E, Victoria; Firehouse Subs, 7905 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria; Pizza Hut No. 022652, 3404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Post Acute Medical Rehabilitation Hospital, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital North, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria; Taqueria La Pasadita, 906 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Tiny Sprouts Academy, 2903 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected June 21 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected June 28 with most violations corrected.
Four Seasons Restaurant Donut, 137 Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca, inspected June 22 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected June 25 with most violations corrected.
Cathy’s Restaurant, 2581 W. Adams Avenue, Port O’Connor, inspected June 21 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected June 25 with most violations corrected.
Speedy Stop No. 84, 1620 W. Adams Avenue, Port O’Connor, inspected June 9 with 2 demerits. Re-inspected June 24 with all violations corrected.
Telferner Grocery & Market, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner, inspected June 14 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected June 25 with all violations corrected.
Chick-Fil-A, 7800 N. Navarro St., Suite 155, Victoria, inspected June 16 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected June 28 with most violations corrected.
Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria, inspected June 16 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected June 28 with most violations corrected.
Sodalis Elder Living, 4409 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria, inspected June 14 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected June 30 with most violations corrected.
Trebol Island, 6801 Navarro St., Stuie A, Victoria, inspected June 16 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected June 28 with all violations corrected.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected June 7 with 27 demerits. Re-inspected June 24 with most violations corrected.
