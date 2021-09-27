The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 22
Snappy's Market No. 7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 20. Cold hold reading above 41 degrees. Hot hold reading below 135 degrees. Need to keep time and temperature documentation for items at room temperature. Out of date product. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to date-label prepped items. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to post current certified food manager certificate visible to the public.
Shipley's Do-Nuts, 2601 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Sausage rolls hot hold below 135 degrees. Need time documentation. Need to store products 6 inches off floor. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need allergen label. Need to date-label foods with 7-day use-by date. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need hair net with visor. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need covered trash can in women's restroom. Need to post last inspection visible to public. Need first aid kit.
Ling's Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 179, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Employees need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar, 5006 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Salad cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to store raw meats below dressing. Need to store wet cloths inside sanitizer bucket. Need to clean racks in walk-in cooler and cooler doors. Need to display certified food manager certificate.
Chick-fil-A of Whispering Creek, 6104 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Walk-in cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Recommend discarding any foods stored in walk-in cooler longer than four hours. Front cooler needs thermometers.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Table top not holding 41 degrees or below. Do not store tortillas in thank you bags. Need paper towels in men's restroom.
Yamato Hibachi & Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St., No. 400, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to store raw meats below produce. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to defrost under cold water or in cooler. Need to clean all racks in walk-in. Need to clean the doors to the reach-in cooler. Need to keep back door closed, unless screened in.
Jason's Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Need to clean ice machine. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler.
Victoria's Café, 3405 U. S. 59-N, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to cover all foods when storing in walk-in cooler. Need chlorine test strips. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Holiday Inn Express, 111 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need sanitizer test strips. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Lady Bug Learning Center, 103 Cozzi Circle, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need proper chlorine test strips. Need soap at the hand sink, corrected on site. Need to clean cabinets above microwave.
Elmcroft of Victoria, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need sanitizer test strips. All shelving needs to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
McDonald's No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
McDonald's No. 4028, 2701 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
That 80's Bar, 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, 2902 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway, Cuero; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; Uncle Mutt's Bar-B-Q, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Victoria East High School Kitchen, 4103 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Edgar & Gladys' Café, SH 72/300 Front St., Nordheim, inspected Sept. 7 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 22 with most violations corrected.
Vietnamese Community Center, Cleveland and 13th St., Seadrift, inspected Aug. 27 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 17 with all violations corrected.
El Ahorro Supermarket No. 9, dba Food City Kitchen, 2502 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Sept. 8 with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 16 with most violations corrected.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N. U.S. 77A, Yoakum, inspected Sept. 1 with 7 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 7 with most violations corrected.
