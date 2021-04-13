The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 7
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 20. Food on buffet table without any ice. Three-compartment sink needs to have hot water that reaches minimum 120 degrees. May not use three-compartment sink to wash hands. Needs sanitizer test strips. Hand sink was not available due to maintenance. Floor is not easily cleanable. Mop sink had no hot water. Cannot use water bottles. Need to store bags of food six inches off the floor. Restroom needs ventilation. Need to weather strip back door.
Country Slaughter House, 3857 Burroughsville Road, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need certified food manager. Need certified food handlers. Flies. Need sanitizer test strips. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Employees cannot wear jewelry in food prep area. Need to store products six inches off the floor in walk-in freezer. Dumpster needs to be on concrete surface.
Vela Farms, 221 S. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Expired products. Hot water unavailable in restrooms. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep areas. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to label bulk item containers. Need to post food manager’s certificate visible to the public.
Rumorhazzit, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite D, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to clean ice machine. Hand sink in kitchen area has no hot water. No food serving until repaired. Need soap and paper towels at hand sink in bar area.
SPORTS, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive, Suite I, Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 4194, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Barry’s Cajun Food, Mobile Unit, Cuero; Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O’Connor; Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Formosa Plastics Corporation/New Guest House, 201 Formosa Drive, Point Comfort, inspected Feb. 25 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected April 7 with most violations corrected.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca, inspected March 30 with 32 demerits. Re-inspected April 7 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.