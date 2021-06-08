The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JUNE 2
Cracker Barrel C Store, 112 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 15. Out dated dairy products. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certificates. Need hot water in restroom. Deli Express sandwiches need use-by date. Need to store paper products six inches off the floor.
Bebotyboo, LLC dba Andy’s Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton St., Cuero. Demerits: 14. Need to keep time documentation on foods left at room temperature. Incorrect raw meat storage. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. Flies. Need to date-label prepped items. Need to renew expired food permit.
First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need to cover eggrolls in freezer. Hot water not readily available at three-compartment sink. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Hot water not readily available at mop sink. Hot water not readily available in restroom. Hot and cold water not readily available at hand sink. Need test strips. Need to clean build up around three-compartment sink. Need to replace ceiling tiles in restroom.
Hatch Bend Country Club, 579 Meadowview Lane, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need a certified food manager. Need to date-label items in fridge. Need test strips. Need hand sink in kitchen. Need to clean ice machine.
Sonic Drive-In No. 4798, 3603 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Hand sink below 100 degrees. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Employees need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
Bearly Beginning No. 2, 3803 Miori Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager. Roaches. Need cold water at mop sink. Rodent droppings.
CVS/pharmacy No. 7006, 325 S. Highway 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current permit. Need trash can with lid in unisex restroom.
Quick Way / White’s BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Gnats and flies.
Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to renew expired food handler certifications. Soap at hand sink needs to be easily accessible. Need to date-label prepped items.
Shaved Ice, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need food handler certificates on file. Need soap at hand sink. Need to wear ball cap or hair net.
Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway, No. 8800, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need hot water in restroom. Need hair net with visor. Need to label large container of corn meal.
Subway at The Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Childhood Unplugged, 2710 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Wal-Mart Subway, 4101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway St., Cuero; Atwell’s Elotes & Spudzz, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Alpha Nutrition, 210 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum; Lord’s Little Angels, 605 Highway 77-A, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Bella Tavola of Cuero, LLC, 213 N. Esplanade St., Cuero, inspected May 20 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected May 27 with most violations corrected.
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca, inspected May 5 with 38 demerits. Re-inspected June 1 with most violations corrected.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor, inspected April 7 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected May 27 with most violations corrected.
El Catracho, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected May 24 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected June 1 with most violations corrected.
