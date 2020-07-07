The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING JULY 1
Daniel’s Tacos, 902 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 28. Foods not in proper hot holding. Need to keep time documented on eggs left out. Need to cover food in cooler. Need to label sanitizer bucket. Cannot use over-the-counter bug spray. Need to store sanitizer bucket 6 inches off floor. Need food handlers. Roaches. Need to date-label foods. Need current permit. Rat droppings. Need to wear hair net or ball cap. Need splash guard. Need to defrost under cold running water or in cooler. Need to label all containers. Need to clean range vents. Need to clean cobwebs over prep table. Need trash can with lid in women’s restroom.
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 21. Cooler up front not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Do not store food in thank you bags. Need to cover all foods in cooler and freezer. Need to store raw food below cooked foods. Need a certified food manager. Need food handler certificates on file. Need an asterisk on menu only for foods that can be ordered raw or undercooked. Do not block hand sink. Need to defrost under running cold water or in cooler. Scoops need to be stored with the handle up. Need to label food not in original container. Need to seal hole at the back door.
Beijing Buffet, 339 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 15. Glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Table-top by grill not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to document time and temperature. Need current food handlers on employees. Need to date-label all food in coolers. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost under cool running water or in cooler. Need to keep dumpster closed. Need to seal wood being used to stabilize three-comp sink.
Quick Way / White’s BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 13. Hamburger in table-top 2 reach-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Mechanical 0ppm. Need to wash hands before applying gloves. Need to wipe down iPad register. Need a vent in restroom. Need to replace missing tiles in dining area.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 3371 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 11. Need a use-by date. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Do not block hand sink. Need paper towels. Need to post certified food manager visible to public. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 11. Eggs left out at room temperature. Need to cover food in freezer. Need to date-label foods. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap. Employee drinks need lid with straw. Dough uncovered in cooler touching dirty racks. Need scoops with handles.
M and M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need to store raw chicken away from cooked foods. Dishwasher not reading 120 degrees. Can not have over-the-counter bug spray. Need to clean ice machine.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Has been requested to add a hand sink that is not installed to standard codes. Need to wear hair restraints when preparing food. Need to clean inside of ice machine being used to store ice bags. Need to clean ceiling fan above food prep table.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Need to date-label foods in cooler. Need to wear hairnet or ball cap.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Beige fridge in the back not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to label sanitizer bucket.
Family Dollar Store No. 6217, 609 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Outdated eggs and deli meat. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Trinity Lutheran Church, 106 N. DeLeon St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to post last inspection visible to public.
Cuero Golf Shop, 110 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need to place ice scoop in sanitized container. Need trash can with lid.
Fairfield Inn and Suites Cuero, 2121 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need certified food manager. Need to date-label food.
M.H. Leske Oil Co., 413 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need to clean and sanitize ice scoop container. Need to label food containers. Dumpster must be on non-absorbent surface.
Pizza Hut — Edna No. 22649, 803 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Need food handlers. Need to keep items 6 inches off floor in walk-in. Need to repair vent in restroom.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 East Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3.
Pinto Bean Restaurant, 700 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 2.
Busy-Bee’s Daycare, 210 Dunn St., Cuero; Cuero Municipal Clubhouse, 201 Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, Cuero; Cuero Pecan House, 104 W. S. Railroad St., Cuero; DeWitt County Jail, 208 E. Live Oak St., Cuero; Red Dot Grocery, 314 Evers St., Cuero; Edna Seafood and Grill, 1022 S. Wells St., Edna; Sonic Drive In, 920 W. Main St., Edna; Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca; Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. SH 35 B, Port Lavaca; Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N SH 35, Port Lavaca; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Webster Chapel Methodist Church, 405 S. Wheeler St., Victoria; Demerits:0.
