The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING July 26.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 11. Improper cooling time. Cover food in walk-in cooler. Do not store food in hand wash sink. Clean ice machine. Unapproved thawing.
Ling's Fusion Cuisine, 7800 N. Navarro St., Ste. 179. Demerits: 10. Document time food is left out at room temperature. Expired certified food manager and certified food manager needs to be on duty. Need food handler certificates for all employees. Do not store cellphones on prep tables and employee drinks need lid and straw. Store paper products 6 inches off the floor.
Citizens Health Plex Deli, 9406 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cooler not holding 41 degrees. Discard any food that has been in cooler over four hours. Ice scoop must be on a clean and sanitized surface.
Dean & Peeler Meat Market, 4806 N John Stockbauer Drive, Ste 100, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need certified food manager on all shifts and need a bodily fluid kit. Individual foods need labeling when re-packaged. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Post inspection report visible to the public.
Yoakum Packing Co., 500 Front St., Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean up kit.
U & I Donuts, 410 Broadway, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Use correct storage covering. Thaw under running cold water or refrigeration.
Cuero Country Club, 1305 E. S. Railroad St, Cuero. Demerits: 3. O ppm, violation corrected on site.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway, Seadrift. Demerits: 3. Container place on ready to eat foods.
Hampton Inn & Suites, 1788 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. No Certified food manager on duty.
The Donut Palace, 1400 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Wooden shelves need to be easily cleanable.
Big I's Tex-Mex Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Hot water needs to reach temperature of 110 degrees. Re-inspected later same day. Violation corrected.
Kiddly Winks Playcare, 3405 Oleander St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. All surfaces need to be easily cleanable nonabsorbent.
KidVersity, 1502 E. Mockingbird Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Certified food manager needed on duty.
Inteplast Cafeteria, 101 Inteplast Cafeteria, Lolita. Demerits: 1. Need hairnet/ball cap in food prep area.
Lighthouse Café, 2090 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerit: 1. Weather strip backdoor.
Antojitos San Miguel Mobile Unit, Cuero; Antojitos San Miguel Commissary, 1304 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Football Concession, 805 Broadway, Cuero; K N Root Beer Drive-In, 514 E. Broadway, Cuero; Maria's Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade, Cuero; Coastal Kids Day Care, 709 B SH35 S., Port Lavaca; Monterrey Café, 723 Broadway, Port Lavaca; Texas Traditions Grill & Bar, 234 E. Main St, Port Lavaca; Dollar General No. 17519, 1958 W. Adams St., Port O'Connor; Dick's Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway, Seadrift; Salty Crab Tavern, 101 E. Broadway, Seadrift; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; H-E-B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Taqueria La Tia Mobile Unit, Victoria; Yoakum Nursing & Rehab Center, 1300 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Inspected on July 19 with 8 demerits. Re-inspected July 21, violation corrected.
Handi Kwik Food Mart, 805 N. Wells St., Edna. Inspected July 19 with 23 demerits. Re-inspected July 24, hot water not in hot temperature. Continues to work on other violations, will return.
Louie's, 6648 Farm-to-Market Road 1090, Port Lavaca. Inspected July 13 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected July 20, all violations corrected.
Jason's Deli, 5301 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected July 17 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected July 21, walk-in not in use, will return to verify repair. Inspected again on July 25, violation corrected.