The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING April 5.
Emiliano's Mexican Grill, 401 Lott St., Yoakum. Demerits: 16. Cover items in cooler and bar area. Certified food manager needs to be renewed. Food handlers certificates need to be renewed. Use correct cooling method. Paper towels needed at kitchen hand wash sink. Surfaces must be easily cleanable; no cardboard on cooler floor. Caps/hairnets needed in food preparation areas. All food products to be store 6 inches off the floor. Scoops must not touch food product in bins i.e. sugar, rice, etc.
Times Market No.102, 107 Seadrift St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Out-of-date canned goods. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene book. Store over-the-counter bug spray outside facility use for ants outside. Renew food handlers certificates.
El Patio, 548 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need the employee health and hygiene book. Need certified food manager on duty. Label bulk containers. Weather seal back door.
Wagon Train Restaurant, 145 N SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Cover all foods in coolers. Label all sanitizer buckets. Improper defrosting.
Burger Nation, 3112 N. Navarro St., Suite A, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Food in walk-in cooler is holding at 42 degrees and above and needs to be 41 degrees and below. Walk-in cooler is not holding 41 degrees and below.
Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 7. Cover items in the cooler. Need paper towels at the hand washing sink. Paper products need to be 6 inches off the floor. Use proper thawing procedures.
Mc Donald's, 801 S. SH 35 Bypass, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Gnats by the back door. Clean ice maker. Dead bugs need to be removed.
Tex-Mex Up In Smoke, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need current water sample. Hand sink must be free of items-for hand washing only.
Dunkin' Donuts, 8405 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Needs employee health and hygiene handbook. Needs hairnet or ball cap.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St, Yoakum. Demerits: 4. Need food handlers certificates. Need an updated certified food managers on shift.
Marco's Pizza No. 5251, 6502 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Renew food handlers certificates. Redo sanitizer buckets.
Niki's Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Walk-in cooler at 43 degrees.
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center, 3404 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Needs bodily fluid kit. 11:45 AM
A+ Kidz Care Learning Center 2, 1105 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 2: Certified food manager needed at all hours of operation.
D's 1 Stop Mobile Unit, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 2. Hairnet or ball caps needed. Paper products need to be stored 6 inches off the floor.
Dairy Treet, 3808 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 1. Clean any standing water on ground.
La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Broadway Bar & Grill, 208 Broadway Ave., Nordheim; 7-Eleven No. 36507 H, 2207 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; A O.K.'s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca; Babies & Beyond Daycare, 125 W. Railroad, Port Lavaca; Buc-ees, 2318 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; First Convenience, 1916 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. SH 35 B, Port Lavaca; The Sanity Mug, 146 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Trinity Shores, 201 Trinity Shores Drive, Port Lavaca; Chuck E. Cheese's No. 581, 7800 N. Navarro St. Ste. 201, Victoria; Crossmark, inside of Sam's Club No.6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Domino's Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Ste. 200, Victoria; Lone Star Tavern, 5354 Farm-to-Market Road 447, Victoria; Mc Donald's No. 18899, 7808 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Morada Victoria East, 501 E. Larkspur St., Victoria; PAM Specialty Hospital of Victoria North, 102 Medical Drive, Victoria; Popcorn Plus, 7800 N. Navarro St., No 311, Victoria; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
La Carreta Taqueria, 3501 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Inspected March 23 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected March 30 with all violations corrected.