The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 14
Victoria Mini Mart, 2207 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 19. Outdated medication. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Cannot sell Capri Suns individually. Need paper towels at the hand sink. Wooden shelves in walk-in cooler need to be easily cleanable. Need to fix cold water at three-compartment sink.
Snowflake Donuts, 1205 W. Grand St., Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Need to document time on items that are sitting out at room temperature. Need to cover items in the freezer. Need 2021 Permit. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to clean air vents. Need to fix the light in the women’s restroom.
Dragon Palace, 5223 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to store raw meat below crab puffs. Need to cover all food in the walk-in cooler. Need to date-label food with use-by date. Need to replace lid on the box freezer. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to use scoops with handles. Need to label sugar and salt containers. Need to clean shelves below prep area. Need to keep back door closed.
Taqueria Mazatlan, 150 N. Highway 35 B, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 12. Sausage needs to have continuous ice to keep at 41 degrees. Front glass cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to drape up spray nozzle. Need to add consumer advisory on menu. Need to place ice scoop on clean surface. Need to store single service utensils facing same direction avoid handling mouth piece.
Ramsey Restaurant & Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to clean ice machine. Need to cover foods in walk-in coolers and tabletop bottoms. Live roaches in tabletop area. Flies and gnats. Need to weather-strip back door. Need to clean ice build up from freezer vent. Need to replace damaged ceiling tiles in kitchen area.
The Pantry, 702 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need test strips. Need hand sink.
Skillet’s, 2090 Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Chlorine needs adjustment. Need paper towels at hand sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Need to clean shelving paper under food prep table. Need to weatherstrip back door.
Little Saints Preschool, 111 E Alexander St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Need hot water in restroom. Hand sinks need to be properly stocked. Need water pressure at three-compartment sink. Need a trashcan with a lid in restroom.
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Cooler temperature reading above 41 degrees. Need to keep time documentation of uncooked items at room temperature. Employees need ball to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
Yorktown Subway, 342 E. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 6. Need to cover food in walk-ins. Need and employee health and personal hygiene handbook.
Stripes Store 40885H, 4200 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 5. Expired products. Blocked hand sink. Hand sinks need to be properly stocked.
Edna Donuts, 515 N. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Need to keep time documentation for items at room temperature. All surfaces must be easily cleanable and non-absorbent.
Chuck’s BBQ, 1107 Highway 35 S, Point Comfort. Demerits: 5. Need and employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need test strips.
Chuck Machacek, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Needs sanitizer test strips.
She Brews, 112 E. Morgan Avenue, Cuero. Demerits: 4. Cooler reading above 41 degrees. Employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
Sharkies Bar & Grill, 1307 W. Jefferson Avenue, Port O’Connor. Demerits: 4. Need to cover all foods in walk-in. Need to use proper defrosting method.
Jack in the Box 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
St. Michael’s Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero. Demerits: 2.
Pizza Hut — Port Lavaca, 425 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2.
Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, LLC, 202 Broadway St., Seadrift. Demerits: 2.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Domino’s Pizza, 1431 E. Broadway St., Suite A, Cuero; Lindenau Rifle Club, 22 Striedel Lane, Cuero; Meyersville Country Club, 5195 Mission Valley Road, Cuero; Red Dot Grocery, 314 Evers St., Cuero; Pizza Hut — Edna No. 22649, 803 W. Main St., Edna; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. Highway 35, Port Lavaca; H-E-B No. 434, 101 Calhoun Plaza, Port Lavaca; Memorial Medical Center, 815 Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Taiyo Sushi Fusion, LLC, 915 Highway 35 N., Port Lavaca; Walgreens No. 12494, 1302 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Mama’s Kitchen, 31 N. Byers St., Port O’Connor; La Terraza Mexican Grill, 720 W. Broadway St., Seadrift; Nutri-Fuel Smoothies & Supplements, 5212 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Papa John’s Pizza No. 3750, 3112-E N. Navarro St., Victoria; Schorlemmer Elementary — VISD, 2564 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Theresa’s Sari-Sari Store, 2308 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wal-Mart Supercenter No. 0330, 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria, Demerits: 0.
REINSPECTIONS
Donut Palace, 707 N. Wells St., Edna, inspected April 9 with 7 demerits. Reinspected April 13 with most violations corrected.
Formosa Plastics Corporation/New Guest House, 201 Formosa Drive, Point Comfort, inspected Feb. 25 with 3 demerits. Reinspected April 8 with all violations corrected.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O’Connor, inspected April 7 with 20 demerits. Reinspected April 8 with most violations corrected.
Fresh Start Christian Learning Center, 3401 E. Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Feb. 1 with 3 demerits. Reinspected April 9 with most violations corrected.
Red Lobster No. 0406, 7404 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected March 5 with 19 demerits. Reinspected April 8 with most violations corrected.
