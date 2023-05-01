The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING April 27.
Las Palmas Mexican Café, 6007 N. Main, Suites D&E, Victoria. Demerits: 23. Document the time food is kept out at room temperature. Store raw meat below other food, work on covering food in the refrigerators. Gnats. Need to work on date labeling. Need thermal test strips. Need to use hand sink for handwashing only. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Employee drinks need lid and straws, store employee drinks away from the food in the refrigerator. Store personal items away from food prep area. Store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. Store food containers 6 inches off the floor. Scoops need handles. Need to label bulk containers. Clean under equipment and behind equipment. Need reporting illness signs at hand sink.
M & M Pinto Bean, 202 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 20. Document time on items left out at room temperature, Wash hands before glove use. Fix leak under dishwasher. Hand sink for handwashing only. Freezer door must be easily cleanable. Mop sink must have a mixing valve; fix temperature gauge at dishwasher. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Store personal items away from food prep areas. Restrooms must have a vent. Fix ceiling is dishwashing room. Need signs at all hand sinks.
Telferner Express, 202 S. Wood St., Telferner. Demerits: 18. Coolers not holding 41 degrees. 0 ppm at 3-compartment sink. Wash hands before handling ready to eat foods and wearing gloves. Need food handler certificates. Hand sink must be free of items, for hand washing only. Need paper towels at hand sink. Three-compartment sink needs indirect plumbing. Flies. Ball cap or hairnet. Restroom needs covered trash can. Follow up inspection on April 26, coolers holding temperature at 38 degrees, continue to work on other violations.
Nutrition Vibez Victoria, 3602 Houston Highway Ste G, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Do not store food items on top of ice that is for consumption. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Need certified food manager on duty. Need food handler certificates for employees. Black fridge needs a thermometer. Need current food permit. Need ball cap or hair net in food prep area. Post current inspection and CFM certificate visible to the public.
Church's Fried Chicken No. 1331, 206 W. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Do not store over-the-counter bug spray in establishment. Drape hose up at 3-compartment sink. Need food handler certificates on file. Gnats.
Gonzalez Café, 1103 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Cover the meat in Dukes cooler. Live roach on the wall. Date the meat in the walk-in cooler. Do not store items in the handwashing sink. Dead roach.
La Carreta No. 2, 1802 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 6. Cover the celery in the bar. Gnats in kitchen. Beans need a scoop with handle.
L & L Grill, 5306 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager on duty. Need hot water in restroom. Need covered trash can in women's restroom.
Sky Restaurant, 236 Foster Field Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Hands need to be washed properly with proper temperature of water. Hand sink must have minimum temperature of 100 degrees.
Tacos La Huasteca, 202 S. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Need food handlers. Cover foods in reach in cooler.
Dodge City Saloon, 205-H North Star Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Date items in cooler. Dead pest. Store items 6 inches off the floor.
Walden's Mini Market, 6098 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Out-dated food and medication. Post certified food manager certificate visible to public.
Moo Moo Food Mart, 101 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Demerits: 7. Ice bags need to be labeled. Certified food manager certificate needs to be renewed. Ice machine needs to be cleaned.
Mad Batter Cheesecakes & Desserts Bar, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3 Hand washing stations need paper towels. Clean floor and counters from food debris.
AlphaLab Nutrition, 1908 N. Laurent St., Ste. 130, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need paper towels at hand sink. Need ball cap or hairnet in food prep area.
Taqueria Mi Casita, 609 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Food handlers certificates needed for some employees. Dead flies on fly strip over prep table.
Eddy Packing Co., 404 Airport Road, Yoakum. Demerits: 2. Hand wash station needs to be supplied with paper towels.
Rusty Nail, 1A Virginia Place, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1. Clean floors from food to prevent pest.
Outlaw Pass, 78 Tate Road, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need to submit water sample.
Great B'z, Mobile Unit, Edna; LaVaca BBQ, 532 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Sinful Sweets and Guns, 532 N Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Affectionate Arms Adult Day Health Care Center, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Our Lady of Lourdes Church Hall, 105 N. William St., Victoria; PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Victoria, 101 James Coleman Drive, Victoria; The Green Cow Creamery, 102 S. Main St., Victoria; The Spiritual Renewal Center, 718 Gussie Schmidt Road, Victoria; Theresa's Sari-Sari Store, 2308 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Trevino's Funnel Cakes & More No.1, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victory Christian Life Center, 1604 E. Crestwood Drive, Victoria; Y & J Ventures, 107 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria; Black Gold Inn, 207 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum; Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum; Lindy's Kitchen, 110 Walnut St., Yoakum; Stevens Healthcare & Rehab, 204 Walter St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Taco Express, 2808 A. S. Laurent St., Victoria. Inspected Feb.28 with 21 demerits. Re-inspected April 26, all violations corrected.