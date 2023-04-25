The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING April 21
La Hacienda Mexican Café No. 1, 7702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Demerits: 36. Items that are labeled refrigerate after opening need to be refrigerated, do not store used water bottle in food. Store raw meat in order of cooking temperature. Cover all of the food in the walk-in cooler and freezer. Need to wash hands with hot and cold water. Need to use gloves when cutting tomatoes. Need to label spray bottles. Need a certified food manager at all times, need bodily fluid clean up kit. Need food handlers on file. Need an asterisk by items that are on the menu that can be sold raw or undercooked. Need thermometers in the refrigerator in the bar and in the small refrigerator. Need hot water at the hand sink in the back. All surfaces must be easily cleanable. Mop sink needs hot and cold water. Employee drinks need a lid and straw. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Label salt containers. Seal hole in the wall and fix the wall by the three-compartment sink. Need paper towels at the women's restroom hand sink. Need employee reporting illness sign by the hand sinks.
Sakura Victoria, 6306 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 26. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Do not use towels to cover food or surfaces. Store raw chicken below other food. Wash hands in between different tasks. Need to use gloves when cutting tomatoes. Label spray bottles. Work on date labeling. Need paper towels at the hand sinks. Do not use cardboard on surfaces, do not store knives in between tabletops. Designate area for medication, employee drinks need lid and straw and need to wear a ball cap or hairnet. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Do not store meat packages directly on the floor in the walk-in freezer.
Magic Asian Cuisine, 101 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 25. Document time food is kept out at room temperature. Cover food in the freezer. Need to wash, rinse and sanitize all dishes. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to wash hands after using the phone. Need thermometer in the small refrigerator. Do not use cardboard on surfaces. Need to wear a ball cap or hairnet in the kitchen, employee drinks need a lid and straw. Store boxes six inches off of the floor. Need to defrost food in the refrigerator or under cold running water. Store utensils handle up. Need to label flour containers. Need employee reporting illness signs.
Los Rios Mexican Grill & Seafood, 125 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 18. Do not store food directly in thank you bags. Do not store tortillas directly on towels or trash bags. Need an asterisk by the items that can be served raw or undercooked. Need to work on date labeling. Handwashing sink is for handwashing only. Need to seal all wood surfaces. Need to wear a ball cap or hairnet, employee drinks need a lid and straw. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to clean ceiling fans in the kitchen. Post inspection visible to the public, need to post employee reporting illness.
Pit Stop, 1501 E. North St, Victoria. Demerits: 16. Print copy of the employee health and hygiene book. Need certified food manager and bodily fluid kit. Need to renew food handler certificates. Need to post ware washing policy. Need sanitizer test strips. Microwave needs cleaning. Replace light bulbs. Replace missing ceiling tiles. Need first aid kit and employee illness signage.
3 Estados Mexican Restaurant, 1002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to document time food is left out at room temperature. Need to use food approved containers. Work on date labeling. Mop sink should only be used for cleaning the mop and filling the mop bucket.
Golden Boy Corrals, 5102 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Sugar container needs to be closed. Three-compartment sink needs sanitizer. Wash/sanitizer buckets cannot be stored on the floor. Certified food manager must be present on all shifts. Scoop needs a handle for sugar. Post signage at hand sink.
Vera Cruz, 3110 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Cover items in the cooler. Food handlers certificates expired. Date items. Hairnet or ball cap in food prep area. Store items 6 inches off the floor. Replace backdoor weather stripping.
Taqueria La Frontera, 811 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Cover items in the cooler. Certified food manager is needed on every shift. Need thermometers in the cooler. Close the gap at the back door.
Monster Burger, 901 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Cover items in the cooler. Need paper towels at sink. No cardboard on the floor.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Cover trays of sausage rolls; do not place directly on top of each other. Need updated certified food manager. Need food handler certificate.
Cimarron Crossing, 13515 U.S. 87 N, Victoria. Demerits: 6: Need a current water sample. Clean the wall above the coffee area. Grease trap needs to be on concrete surface.
Holiday Inn Express, 2629 SH 35 N, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 4. Need to renew certified food manager. Sanitizer test strips are needed.
Tokyo Gardens Catering (inside H-E-B), 1505 E. Rio Grande, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy. Post last inspection visible to the public.
Dollar General No. 3864, 604 W. Main St., Edna. Demerits: 3. Keep mop sink clear of merchandise. Clean area on sales floor.
Budget Inn & Suites, 203 W. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 3. Need certified food manager. Cups need to be stored 6 inches off the floor.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Demerits: 10. Cover food in walk-in. 0 ppm at 3-compartment sink. Clean ice machine. Scoop handles need to be stored up. Repair gap in back door.
Wendy's No. 68, 3507 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Do not place any towels in hand sink. Hair net or ball cap needed.
Aces Social Club, 1800 SH 35 Ste B., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. Food establishment permit must be current and valid.
Yoakum Delights Coffee & More, 603 N. U.S. 77A, Yoakum, Demerits: 2. Ball cap or hairnet needed. Towels need to be stored in sanitizer bucket.
La Antigua, 737 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1. Stored food shall be 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer.
Whataburger No.360, 905 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Anchored in Love, 220 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca; M & J Restaurant, 1901 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca; White's BarBQue, 1728 W. Main St., Port Lavaca; 5-D Steakhouse, 2683 W. Adams Ave., Port O'Connor; Dollar General Store No. 21708, 311 Broadway St., Seadrift; Arby's Victoria, 8503 N. Navarro St., Victoria; J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria; J Welch Farms Winery, 111 Ripple Road, Victoria; Northside Nutrition, 5803 John Stockbauer Drive Ste. P, Victoria; Sam's Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Sonic Drive-In No. 3070, 3004 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria; The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant No. 1694, 7609 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Dairy Treet of Yoakum, 901 W. Grand Ave., Yoakum; J's Burger, 213 W. Grande Ave., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
Niki's Roma Pizza, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected April 5 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected April 13, walk-in has a new compressor, violations corrected.