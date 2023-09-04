The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 30.
Taqueria El Rodeo No. 2, 3402 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 38. Document time on food kept at room temperature. Cooked food cool down to 70 degrees before going to refrigeration. Cover items in the cooler. Need to wash hands between tasks. Need to wear gloves when touching ready to eat food. Label chemical bottles. Need bodily fluid kit. No snap mousetraps. Date label items in coolers. Replace broken thermometer at the tabletop. Do not block handwashing station; do not store items in hand sink. Clean inside of the ice machine, no cardboard on floor and wipe down shelving in cooler. Employee drinks need straw, clean vents throughout, employees need hairnet or ball cap. Store wet towels in sanitizing bucket. Do not store room temperature food on the floor. Do not store used knives between tabletops. Label bulk items. Need lighting cover in both walk-in coolers. Need to clean under grills and equipment, kitchen needs a good cleaning. Reporting illness sign must be at all hand sinks.
China B, 3611 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 32. Keep time on items left out at room temperature. Discard items left out at room temperature after 4 hours. Food in storage room needs to be protected. Clean and sanitize all utensils and equipment. Label chemical bottles. Fix leak at the wok station and dispose of wastewater can. Live and dead roaches on floor and prep table. Date label foods stored in walk-in cooler. Clean all shelving and sanitize all equipment. Remove and clean scum on water faucet at the 3-compartment sink. Employee drinks must have lid and straw. Towels need to be in sanitizer bucket. All items must be elevated 6 inches off the floor. Ice machine scoop needs to be kept on a clean surface. Label bulk items. Kitchen needs a deep cleaning.
Yorktown Inn & Suites, 949 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 15. 0 ppm. Need hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager, bodily fluid kit. Need test strips. Expired food permit. Ware washing facility too small for used food utensils. Need first aid kit.
Nemo's Seafood Grill, 8901 N. Navarro Ste. 900, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Cover items in freezer and walk-in; do not use thank you bags as freezer bags. Need certified food manager. Date prepped items in coolers. Place thermometer in refrigeration unit. Clean ice on edge of freezer door to close properly. Clean the wall behind the wok and hand sink area.
Tejas Café, 1602 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 11. Cover foods when stored in cooler. Date label foods and give it a use-by-date, 7 day max. Keep hand sink open and accessible. Needs to connect mop sink and have hot and cold water. Clean stove and kitchen equipment. Kitchen needs a deep cleaning.
5 Points Stop, 607 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Ice bags need proper labels. Need one certified food manager license. Needs food handlers. Clean ice machine and remove cardboard from surfaces. Store paper goods off the ground. Needs a first aid kit.
Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need bodily fluid clean up kit. All food handlers must be kept on file. Must have current permit. All items in walk-in cooler/ freezer must be 6 inches off the floor. Must have reporting illness sign at all hand sinks.
Rodney N Cindy BBQ (Commissary), 1319 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need food handler certificates on file for all employees. Flies. Need to date label foods with use by date. Hand sink needs to be free of items. Need ball cap or hair net. All plasticware needs to be stored handle in upright position. Need employee signage at hand sink.
Castro's Café Restaurant, 3494 S. W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 10. Leak at hand sink needs repair. Renew certified food manager certificate. Live pest present. Date label food in reach-in cooler. Replace missing ceiling tiles.
Snappy's No.6, 710 N. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 8. Mark use by dates on sandwiches and pastries. Need sanitizer strips. Need soap and paper towels at hand wash sink. Place cover on ice maker. Store cups and lids six inches off the floor.
Rodney -N- Cindy BBQ Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need a potable water hose. Need hot and cold water available at all times. No water at hand sink. Need employee signage at hand sink.
Taqueria Vallarta Cuero, 302 S. Esplanade, Cuero. Demerits: 7. Record time on buffet line cold items. Date the limes in the bar. Clean ice maker. Handle up in flour container.
Salty Heifer, 45 Depot St., Telferner. Demerits: 6. Needs current water sample. Remove card board from inside of coolers. Storage room has wooden floors that need to be sealed and be easily cleanable. Store paper goods off the ground.
P.A.G.A. Lounge, 1205 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Needs one certified food manager license. No ware washing sink
Leones Mexican Grill & Panaderia, 468 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 3. No certified food manager on duty. No phones at prep area.
Loncheria La Morenita, 17 Elizabeth Lane, Port O'Connor. Demerits: 3. No certified food manager on duty. Do not store food on floor.
Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Date the prepped food. Caps/hairnets needed in kitchen.
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Hand wash sink is for handwashing only. Hairnet or ball caps to be worn in food prep area.
INK - Innovation Network of Knowledge, 312 Dunn St., Cuero. Demerits: 2. Small black fridge inside kitchen needs a thermometer.
McAlister's Sweet Shop, 103 N. Hunt St., Cuero; Demerits: 2. Needs to have the mop sink properly installed.
Lone Star Inn & Suites, 1907 U.S. 59 N., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Needs one certified food manager license.
Subway No. 5637, 3805-A N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Clean the ice maker.
Alphalyfe Nutrition, 115 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Bebotyboo, dba Andy's Quick Stop, 312 W. Heaton, Cuero; Brookshire Brothers No. 91, 1161 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Community Hospital, 2550 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Cuero Nursing & Rehab, 1310 E. Broadway, Cuero; Cuero Pecan House Café, 114 S Esplanade, Cuero; Dairy Queen-Cuero, 802 N. Esplanade, Cuero; La Flor De Guanajuato, 1145 N. Esplanade, Cuero; Dollar General No.25191, 4615 SH 35, Palacios; Hard Hat Café, 101 Lamar Suite No. 2, Point Comfort; Village Grocery, 104 Lamar, Point Comfort; Taqueria La Conchita Mobile Unit, Seadrift; Atwells Elotes & Spudzz Mobile Unit, Victoria; Atwell's Elotes & Spudzz Mobile Unit, Victoria; Blume & Flour, 206 N. Liberty St., Victoria; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; Denny's Restaurant No. 6224, 7601 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Jim's Big Burger, 102 Glascow St., Victoria; Nazareth Academy, 206 W. Convent St., Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Starbucks in Target T-0888, 7608 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Subway No.15068 (Speedy Stop No.115), 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; VISD Success Academy/DAEP, 3002 E. North St., Victoria; VSL Victoria, 1303 N. John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Yoakum High School, Wimberly Street, Yoakum: Yoakum ISD / Jr. High Campus, 103 McKinnon St., Yoakum; Yoakum Primary School, 800 W. Grand Ave, Yoakum; 5D Steakhouse, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; 5D Steakhouse Meat Market, 632 W. Main St., Yorktown; Topsy Turvy Tearoom, 234 E. Main St.; Yorktown; Town Market BBQ, 444 W. Main St., Yorktown; Yorktown I.S.D. Cafeteria, 404 W. Fourth St., Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspection
Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 22 with no demerits, but the mechanical dishwater was not reaching 125 degrees and sanitizer was not at 100 ppm. Re-inspected Aug. 24, mechanical dishwasher approved for use.