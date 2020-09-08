The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING SEPT. 2
Ezee Store, 3801 N. Halsey St., Victoria. Demerits: 26. Habco cooler at 53 degrees. Need to label ice bags. Food products need use-by date. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottles. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit. Need food handlers certificate for all employees. Need test strips. Need thermometers. Need to store wet towels in a sanitized bucket. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container. Need to place pickle tongs in a sanitized container. Need to repair ventilator in restroom. Need paper towels in restroom. Need to post last inspection.
Great American Cookies/Pretzel Maker, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 381, Victoria. Demerits: 20. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need to label spray bottles. Need to repair leak at hand sink. Need certified food handlers. Need test strips. Hand sink obstructed. Two-door coolers need cleaning. Need to store items in cooler 6 inches off floor. Floor surfaces need to be cleaned. Need paper towels at hand sink.
Subway/TA dba Travel Centers of America, 802 E. York St., Ganado. Demerits: 14. Expired prepped ingredients. Need store items 6 inches off the floor in the walk-in cooler. Need to clean ice dispenser at soda fountain. Gnats. Need to restock paper towels at hand sink. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet in food prep areas.
Short Stop, 2407 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need food handlers certificates for all employees on file. Need test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need mop sink. Need to store ice scoop in a sanitized container.
5 Points Stop, 607 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 11. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need one certified food manager. Everyone else needs food handler certificate. Need to clean inside of ice machine. Need a separate hand sink.
Subway No. 15068, 5101 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Back counter cooler not holding 41 degrees or less. Will return to check on unit. Need to discard food kept in cooler over four hours in the refrigerator not holding 41 degrees or less. Hose must be draped up at three-compartment sink. Need to wear a hairnet with the visor.
Love’s Travel Stop No. 297, 1509 E. Rose St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Cooler at improper cold-holding temperature. Expired products. Dented canned goods. Perishable items in improper cold-holding temperature. Need an employee hand washing sign in restroom.
Taco Bell No. 28008, 1602 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Gnats and flies.
Church’s Fried Chicken, 110 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 6. Need to fix leak at hand sink and three-compartment sink. Need certified food manager. Need to replace broken floor tiles.
Everest Food Mart, 2000 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need to label ice bags. Expired food product. Need test strips. Need to place ice scoops in a sanitized container.
Highway 111 Shell, 201 S. Wells St., Edna. Demerits: 5. Pizza tabletop not reaching 41 degrees. Kool-Aid cannot be sold individually.
Dominos, 3803 Houston Highway No. 8800, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Dishwasher did not reach temperature. Need to keep items out of the hand washing sink.
Domino’s Pizza, 8809 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Quat sanitizer above 500 ppm. Employee cleanliness. Need a covered trashcan in women’s restroom.
Elmcroft of Victoria, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 5. Expired food handler certificates. Need to label containers on bulk items. Facility needs a general cleaning. Need a covered trashcan in unisex restroom.
Christian Multi-Ethnic Baptist Church, 601 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Need to repair minor leak under the three-compartment sink. Need to weather-strip back door.
Cimarron Express, 1402 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Subway — 2 Walmart, Jai Mahakali Inc., 9002 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
H E B Food Store No. 554, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Taqueria Guadalajara No. 9, 2301 N. Ben Jordan St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Jackson County Friends of Elder Citizens, 501 N. Wells St., Edna; Jackson County Jail, 115 W. Main St., Edna; Another Round Bar, 1705 Port Lavaca Highway, Victoria; Cracker Barrel No. 4, 6007 N. Main St., Victoria; Dairy Queen, 2801 E. Red River St., Victoria; Little Caesar’s No. 14, 1907 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria; Long John Silver’s No. 31698, 2904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; McDonald’s No. 36398, 3112 S. Laurent St., Victoria; Sam’s Club No. 6471, 9202 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 175, 4302 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Wienerschnitzel No. 119, 1218 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
