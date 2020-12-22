The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING DEC. 16
Greek’s 205, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Sanitizer concentration too high. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certifications. Need consumer advisory on menu for items that can be ordered raw or undercooked. Need sanitizer test strips. Shelving in kitchen needs to be easily cleanable and non-absorbent. Need light covers in kitchen. Need first aid kit. Need bodily fluid clean-up kit.
Greek Bros. Mobile, 205 E. Constitution St., Victoria. Demerits: 13. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Need to store raw chicken on the bottom shelf. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need current water sample. Need food handler certifications. Need sanitizer test strips.
The New Rodeo, 407 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to clean ice machine. Need to cover foods in cooler and freezer. Do not store raw meats over ready-to-eat foods. Need to place all wet towels in sanitized bucket. Need to place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
Casa Jalisco Taco Truck, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need current water sample. Need to post certified food manager certification visible to public.
Crazy Wings and More, 119 East Main St., Edna; Georgia Mae’s Good Eats, Mobile Unit, Ganado; Alimento Catering, 801 N. Navarro St., Victoria; American Legion Post 166, 1402 Santa Rosa St., Victoria; Master’s Grill / Family Worship Center, 501 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 704 E. Park Avenue, Victoria; Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 8702 N. Navarro St., Victoria; That 80’s Bar LLC, 2107 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; The Grub Spot, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Victoria Masonic Lodge No. 40, 3502 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Central Station Bar And Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected Dec. 2 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Dec. 14 with most violations corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.