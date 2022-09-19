The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Sept. 14.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 320 S. Shepley St, Bloomington, Demerits: 7. Need health and hygiene Handbook. Need test strips. Label hand sink "Employees must wash hands"
Burdogz, 1209 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Sanitizer bucket must be stored 6 inches off the floor. Ice machine contact surfaces need to be cleaned.
Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna. Demerits: 4. Do not discard ice in hand-wash sink. Clean ice machine.
Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 SW Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. Need certified food manager on duty. Improper defrost methods.
Fastop Food Store No. 6, 3633 SW Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need a hand sink in ice bagging area.
Subway - Oak Hill, 3633 SW Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2 Need current food handler certificates
K's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Cuero; BCFS Education Services Edna Head Start, 104 Shelby Park Road, Edna; Edna Elementary School, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; Edna Junior High School, 505 W. Gayle St., Edna; Ganado Independent School District Cafeteria, 510 W. Rogers St., Ganado; Hopkins Elementary Cafeteria, 110 Hopkins Road, Victoria; Our Lady of Victory School, 1309 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria; Victoria County Jail, 101 N. Glass St., Victoria; Bistro Café, 1200 Carl Ramert Drive, Yoakum; K's Kitchen, Mobile Unit, Yorktown. Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections:
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 232, 7905 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 17 with 9 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 8, continue to work on violations.
Victoria Continuing Care Center Co., 3103 E. Airline Road, Victoria. Inspected Sept. 6 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 13, violation at prep sink has been corrected.
Branding Iron Meat Market, 515 Irvine St., Yoakum. Inspected Sept. 7 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 14, cold hold violation corrected, continue to work on other violations.
Lord's Little Angels, 605 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Inspected Sept. 1 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Set. 14. Cold hold violation corrected, continue to work on certified food manager certificates
The Learning Tree, 124 E. Gonzales St., Yoakum. Inspected Sept. 7 with 5 demerits. Re-inspected Sept. 8, all violations corrected.