The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING APRIL 8
Juanita’s Tacos, 726 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Raw hamburger patties need to be stored in a container inside of refrigerator and covered. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Must wash hands before glove use. Need to date-label. Need a thermometer in cooler. Do not store food in hand washing sink. Need paper towels. Employees need to wear hair restraints. Need a first aid kit. Need to post permit visible to the public. Need a bleach bucket mixed up to sanitize countertops for COVID-19 prevention.
La Salud Tasty Treats, 1208 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Need to store raw meat below ready-to-eat foods. Bad odor from grease trap. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers certificates. Need to date-label items. Need test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Need to defrost meat under cold running water.
Donut Palace No. 2, 1923 W. Austin St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 14. Need employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need food handlers. Need test strips. Need to seal holes in the walls. Rodent droppings. Employees need to wear a hairnet. Need to weather-strip doors.
El Guerrerense, 2101 N. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need to cover items in walk-in cooler. Need 2020 permit. Do not store ice scoop on top of ice machine. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Need to store food six inches off floor in walk-in cooler. Need to defrost meat under cold running water. Need to post last inspection visible to the public.
Supermercados Morelos, 2211 Lone Tree Road, Victoria. Demerits: 14. Need to use sanitizer and make sure it is at 50-100 ppm. Need to label packaged ice cream. Need to label corn. Need to work on flies and gnats. Wood surfaces need to be easily cleanable. Do not use towels to cover containers. Need to store coffee cups below prep areas. Need to wear ball cap or hairnet. Need to store wet towels in sanitizer buckets. All items need to be stored six inches off the floor. Need to clean outside of chest freezers. Need to replace missing floor tiles.
City Bakery and Restaurant, 1204 E. San Antonio St., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need to document time on food left out at room temperature. Need to label spray bottle. Need thermometer in refrigerator. Need permit. Need to store potatoes six inches off the floor. Need to post last inspection visible to the public. Need to post certified food manager visible to public.
The Donut Palace-Cuero, 310 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need time and documentation. Need to date-label food when storing. Do not use card board box. Need to store wet towels inside sanitizer bucket. Do not store cutting board over the mop sink.
Taco Poco Loco, 403 S. Laurent St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover container of rice. Need to keep bag of flour closed. Need certified food manager. Need a bodily fluid clean-up kit. Mop sink needs to be covered. Dumpster needs to be on concrete or asphalt.
Sonic Drive In, 411 S. SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 6. Need to relabel sanitizer bucket. Employees need to wear beard guard and hairnet. Need to label bulk items. Need to replace nail brush at hand sink.
Dairy Queen, 2702 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to clean ice machine. Need to add weather strip to back door. Need covered trash can in women’s restroom. Need to replenish first aid kit.
Snax Max No. 10, 4901 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need to label small ice bags. Expired cheese. Hand sink by ice machine still not repaired.
Pizza Hut — Cuero No. 22643, 1010 N. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Need current food handlers certificates. Need to leave the hot water on.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande St., Suite No. 300, Victoria. Demerits: 4. Steak meat at 49 degrees needs to be discarded. Need to designate an area for personal cellphone.
Wal-Mart No. 385, 1202 E. Broadway St., Cuero. Demerits: 3.
Victoria Fairfield Inn and Suites, 7502 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Double Dave’s Pizza Works, 2202 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 2.
Napoleon’s, 2806 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 1.
Smoothie King, 2811 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 1.
All Star Day Care and Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Elementary East, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt; Industrial Junior High School, No. 3 Fifth St., Vanderbilt; Fossati’s Delicatessen, 302 S. Main St., Victoria; Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria; Lone Star Tavern, 5354 Farm-to-Market 447, Victoria; Stop N Save, 707 S. Navarro St., Victoria; Subway, 4008 U. S. 59-N, Victoria; Subway-Oak Hill, 3633 S.W. Moody St., Victoria; Whataburger No. 10, 509 E. Rio Grande St., Victoria; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Juanita’s Tacos, 726 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, Inspected on April 2 with 17 demerits. Re-inspected on April 8 with violations corrected.
