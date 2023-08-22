The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Aug. 16
Ramsey Restaurant & Catering, 1403 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 18. Table top needs to be 41 degrees or lower. Document the times for any cold items in the table top and discard after four hours. Certified food manager needed on site at all times. Observed live insect. Date prepped food in the coolers. Ice maker needs to be cleaned. Wiping cloths need to be in sanitizer buckets when not in use.
Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 15. Table top not holding 41 degrees. Cover all foods when stored in coolers. Label bleach bucket, corrected on site. Clean inside of corner table top. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Wiping cloths need to be inside sanitizer bucket. Label dry ingredients. Weather strip back door. Re-inspected Aug. 15, table top is not reaching temp, will use time and temp documentation and will follow up again.
Burger King No. 29438, 8401 N. Navarro St. Demerits: 10. Need to document time food is kept out at room temperature. Need food handlers certificates. Gnats. Front hand sink should be for dishwashing only. Need employee reporting illness signs at hand sinks.
Memorial Stadium Concession, 1110 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 10. Need hot water at all hand sinks with mixing valve. All coolers need thermometers. All wooden surfaces need to be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Need mop sink on both sides with hot and cold water. Rodent droppings. Weather strip door.
Little Sunflowers Daycare, 4802 Country Lane Suite 300, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Cooler not holding 41 degrees. 200 ppm at 3-compartment sink. Do not use towels as drying mats-must be easily cleanable non-absorbent. Store can goods 6 inches off floor. Follow up on Aug. 15, cooler violation corrected.
Sodalis Victoria Assisted Living, 411 E. Larkspur St., Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need to work on date labeling. Need test strips. Store wet towels in sanitizer bucket. Defrost food under cold running water. Need to clean mold in mop sink area, weather-strip back door. Restroom needs a handwashing sign. Need reporting illness sign at hand sinks.
The Texan No.6, 7305 N. Main St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Salsa Bar cooler was turned off. Clean ice machine in the back. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store product minimum 6 inches off the ground. Weather strip back door.
Snappy's Market No.7, 101 Industrial Blvd., Cuero. Demerits: 6. Date product. Clean the fountain ice maker. Dust vents in restrooms. Covered trash can needed in women's room.
Cat Daddy's Fry Shack Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 6. Storing cups on food. Need water test. Store food containers off floor.
Get & Go Food Mart No.2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 6. Renew certified food manager license. Keep food handlers license accessible. Needs chlorine test strips.
Shields Elementary School Cafeteria, 3400 Bluebonnet Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Leak at prep sink. Employee drinks need lid and straw. Store boxes off the floor in walk in cooler and freezer.
Snappy's Market No.4, 611 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 5. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene book. Deli sandwiches need use by date.
Patti Welder School, 1604 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. 21. Need certified food manager. Need food handler certifications on site.
INK - Innovative Network of Knowledge, 1309 E. Red River St., Victoria. Demerits: 3. 200 ppm at 3-compartment sink.
Hope High School, 900 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. No certified food manager on duty.
Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School Cafeteria, 1512 Jackson St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 2. No certified food manager on duty.
O'Connor Magnet School Cafeteria, 3402 Bobolink St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Need certified food manager on duty.
Rusty Rooster, 604 U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2. Clean crock pots.
Hunt Elementary, 550 Industrial Blvd., Cuero; John C. French Elementary, 611 E. Prairie St., Cuero; Lifeway Baptist School, 403 E. Sarah St., Cuero; St. Michael's Catholic School, 208 N. McLeod St., Cuero; Edna Elementary, 400 Apollo Drive, Edna; Edna High School Café, 1303 W. Gayle St., Edna; Edna Youth Football Association, Shelby Park, Edna; Calhoun Sandettes Concession, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; El Mirador, 721 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca; H.J.M. Elementary, 605 N. Commerce St., Port Lavaca; Hurricane Junction Bar and Grill, 1502 W. Maple St., Port O'Connor; Aunt Jo's BBQ, 5303 U.S.77-S, Victoria; Barkay's Music Bar, 1901 Kern Drive, Victoria; C.O. Chandler Elementary Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant St., Victoria; Cat Daddy's Fry Shack Commissary, 23404 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Crain Elementary School, 2706 N. Azalea St., Victoria; Pinto Bean Restaurant, 4103 N. Main St., Victoria; Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria; Smith Elementary School, 2901 Erwin St., Victoria; The Chopping Block, 7010 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Twin Pines North, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria; Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate St., Victoria; VISD - Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree Road, Victoria; Central Station Bar And Grill, 216 W. May St., Yoakum; Jenny's Tacos, 220 W. Morris St., Yoakum; Garcia's Mobile Unit, Yorktown; Demerits: 0.
Re-inspections
Circle R Drive-In, 8945 Farm-to-Market Road 1593, Lolita. Inspected Aug. 7 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 15, No.2 display case not being used. Need to verify the new one. Table top cold hold in compliance. Continue working on all other violations.
Calhoun County Adult Detention Center, 302 W. Live Oak St., Port Lavaca. Inspected May 17 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 14, all violations corrected.
Kikko Ramen & Poke, 7905 N. Navarro St. Suite 200, Victoria. Inspected Aug. 9 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 14, temperature violation with table top has been corrected, continue to work on other violations.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 9 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 11, leak at 3-compartment sink corrected.
Nacho's Mexican Restaurant, 3810 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Inspected Aug. 9 with xx demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 15, table top holding 41 degrees, continue to work on other violations.