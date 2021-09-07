The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING Sept. 1
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado. Demerits: 22. Cooler reading above 41 degrees F., need employee health and hygiene handbook, leak at hand sink, need certified food manager, label all packaged foods, post allergen disclaimer, expired sanitizer test strips, need current food permit, evidence of pests, repair all damages to walls, floor, and ceiling, post certified food manager visible to public and replenish first aid kit.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 17. Cover foods in cooler, 0 ppm in dishwasher, date label, need paper towels at hand sink, clean ice machine, clean build up in dishwasher, wrapping tortillas with paper towel, improper defrosting, place ice scoop in a sanitized container.
The Bomb Diggity, 208 Railroad St., Inez. Demerits: 12. Drawer cooler not holding 41 degrees, any foods stored longer than four hours in the drawer cooler need to be discarded, need an employee personal hygiene book and need current water sample.
Bubba's "The" Boiling Spot, 1142 SH 185 E., Seadrift. Demerits: 12. Table top not holding proper cold temperature, cover foods in freezer, do not put raw food over ready to eat food, date label, clean ice machine, employees need to wear hairnet or ball cap and defrost in cooler or under cold running water.
Lone Star Inn & Suites, 1907 U.S. 59 N., Victoria. Demerits: 12. Need detergent with sanitizer, need employee health and personal hygiene handbook, need bodily fluid clean up kit, need test strips, clean dead roaches from cabinets, and all items must be stored 6 inches off the floor.
Dos Hermanos Mexican Café,106 E. Houston Highway, Edna. Demerits: 11. Store raw meat below ready to eat foods, need correct sanitizer concentration at dishwasher, date label prepped items, store wet towels in sanitizer, product on the floor and weather-strip backdoor.
Bush's Chicken, 803 SH 35 S. Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Three-compartment sink no hot water readily available, hand sink no hot water readily available, flies, clean ice machine, weather strip backdoor and seal hole were plumbing work was done.
Taqueria La Finca, 2640 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 10. Document time food left out, label sanitizer bucket, date label food items, do not place towels over food, do not place/store utensils between counter and clean soda nozzles and wall above hot holding.
Snax Max No.12, 302 N. Navarro St. Victoria. Demerits: 10. Needs an employee health and personal hygiene book, need one certified food manager, date label Deli Express sandwiches, replace missing tiles, unisex restroom trash can needs a lid and need hand washing signs.
Mom's Tamales, mobile unit, Cuero. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy, need water sample, need food handler’s certificate and store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Point Comfort. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy, need water sample, need food handler’s certificate and store towels in sanitizer bucket.
Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy, need water sample, need food handler’s certificate and store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Victoria. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy, need water sample, need food handler certificate for employee and store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Yoakum. Demerits: 9. Need employee health and personal hygiene policy, need water sample, need food handler’s certificate and store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Mom's Tamales, Mobile Unit, Yorktown. Demerits: 9, Need employee health and personal hygiene policy, need water sample, need food handler’s certificate and store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 300 N. U.S. 77 A, Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Cooler reading above 41 degrees F, cover all items in coolers, store raw meat correctly and flies.
Frontier Bar B Que, 608 N. East St., Edna. Demerits: 7. Renew expired food handler certification, all surfaces must be easily cleanable/non-absorbent, employees need to wear ball cap/hairnet in food prep areas, store wet towels in sanitizer and product on the floor.
Country Express Family Restaurant, 6064 S.W. Moody St. Victoria. Demerits: 6. Need food handler certificates, clean ice machine, employees need to wear ball cap or hairnet and store wet towels in sanitizer bucket.
Pump N Munch, 1106 East U.S. 59, Ganado. Demerits: 6. Expired product and store product correctly.
Vietnamese Community Center, Cleveland and 13th Street. Seadrift. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager and need bodily fluid kit.
Colony Creek Country Club, 301 Colony Creek Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need required sanitizer and temperature levels at dishwasher and date label prepped items
Rowland Elementary School, 2706 Leary Lane, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Need certified food manager, need food handler certificates, post recent inspection and permit visible to public.
Gonzalez Cafeteria, 2695 Old Bloomington Road, Victoria, Demerits: 5, 0ppm and no hot water.
Wingstop, 5208 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 4. Have certified food handler’s certificates for all employees and clean ice machine.
Bloomington High School, Farm-to-Market Road 616, Bloomington. Demerits 3. Proper cold holding temperature above 45 degrees.
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria. Demerits: 3. Leak at hand sink.
Nursery Elementary School, P. O. Box 69, Nursery. Demerits: 3. Need certified food manager on file and post certified food manager visible to public.
Vickers Elementary School Cafeteria, 102 Northgate St., Victoria. Demerits: 2. Replace the thermometer in the right milk cooler.
C.O. Chandler Elementary School Cafeteria, 5105 Guy Grant, Victoria. Demerits: 2 Need certified food manager.
7-Eleven No. 36505 H, 1800 SH 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1. Clean vents in roller grill area.
Domino's Pizza, 320 SH 35 S. Port Lavaca. Demerits: 1. Men's and women's restrooms vent not functioning.
Subway Sandwich Shop No. 48340, 1102 Rio Grande Suite 300, Victoria. Demerits: 1. Employee drinks need lid and straw.
Bloomington Elementary, 156 Leonard St., Bloomington; Tokyo Gardens Catering, (inside H-E-B No. 712), 909 E. Broadway, Cuero; Placedo Elementary School, 167 Williams St., Placedo; Juanita's Tacos, 726 N. Virginia St., Port Lavaca; Miller Seafood Co., 1102 Broadway St., Port Lavaca; J & H Shrimp Store, 2581 W. Adams St. Port O’Connor; All Star Day Care & Pre-School, 103 Lavaca St. Vanderbilt; Cade Middle School Kitchen, 611 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; DeLeon Elementary School, 1002 Santa Barbara St., Victoria; Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin St., Victoria; Victoria West High School Kitchen, 307 W. Tropical Drive, Victoria; H-E-B Food Store No. 355, 201 W. Gonzales St., Yoakum; Haven Pizza, 123 W. May St., Yoakum; St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 201 Schrimscher St., Yoakum; St. Joseph's School, 201 Schrimscher St. Yoakum; Taqueria Vallarta Yoakum, 614 Irvine St., Yoakum: Yoakum Packing Co., 500 Front St., Yoakum, Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Estella's Mexican Restaurant, 109 S. Third St., Ganado, inspected Aug. 24 with 18 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 31 with violations corrected.
Primo's Quik Stop, 1100 U.S. 59 W., Ganado, inspected Aug. 30 with 22 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 31, cooler reading below 41 degrees F., current food permit has been obtained, hand sink repaired. These issues have been corrected, working on others.
Inez Store / Smitty's, 9 Farm-to-Market Road 444 S. Inez, inspected July 26 with 13 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 27, three compartment sink has indirect plumbing, the dishwasher has to be adjusted, and will continue to work on other violations.
Grab-N-Go, 5065 Farm-to-Market Road 616, Placedo, inspected Aug. 24, with 36 demerits and closed due to violations. Re-inspected Aug. 26, plumbing and refrigeration violations corrected. Working on all other violations.
Bush's Chicken, 803 SH 35 S. Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 30, with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 31, most violations corrected, continue to work on violations.
Holiday Inn Express, 2629 SH 35 N., Port Lavaca, inspected June 10 with 12 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 10, with some violations corrected, follow up inspection Sept. 1, violations have been corrected.
Mexico Tipico, 421 N. Virginia St. Port Lavaca, inspected Aug. 18 with 16 demerits. Re-inspection Sept. 1, sanitizer corrected and continue to work on all other violations.
Industrial High School, 511 5th St., Vanderbilt. inspected Aug. 23, with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aust. 25, violation corrected, dishwasher reaching proper temperature of 160 degrees or higher.
Backwoods Soul Food, Mobile Unit, Victoria, inspected Aug. 19 with 11 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 27, the leak has been corrected. Continue to work on other violations.
Baymont Inn & Suites Victoria, 8107 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria, inspected Aug. 18 with 15 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 30, violations corrected, refrigeration holding at 38 degrees.
Cardenas And Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 12 with 26 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 31, using ice for cut fruit and milk products and documenting time. Will continue to work on violations.
Tasty Donuts, 1305 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria, inspected June 17 with 10 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 30, mop sink fixed.
Handy Stop Grocery, 425 E. Morris St., Yoakum, inspected Aug. 9, with 16 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 30, with violations corrected.
