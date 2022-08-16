The Victoria County Public Health Department Environmental Health Division inspects places where food is served in Victoria, DeWitt, Jackson and Calhoun counties.
In the inspection reports, each violation in the Priority items 1-20 is 3 demerits; Priority Foundation items 21-33 are 2 demerits; and Core items are 1 demerit. Zero is a perfect score, while 100 demerits is the worst possible score.
Each Wednesday, the Advocate publishes inspection results from the previous week. All demerits are reported, but only those Priority and Core items are detailed.
FOOD SERVICE INSPECTIONS FOR WEEK ENDING AUG. 10
Ezee Store No. 2, 5801 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 19. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need certified food manager. Need cold water at hand sink. Need to label packaged product. Need proper date label. Need sanitizer test strips. Need to clean ice machine. Mop sink needs to be accessible. Need covered trashcan in restroom. Need signage at hand sink.
Leones Mexican Grill & Panaderia, 468 S.H. 35 S., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 8. Dishwasher temperature not reaching 120 degrees or higher. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need soap at hand-washing hand sink. Do not store items in hand sink.
Dairy Queen (Moody), 207 N. Moody St., Victoria. Demerits: 8. Need to cover all items in cooler. Need to fix leak at hand sink. Gnats.
Get & Go Food Mart No. 2, 508 Irvine St., Yoakum. Demerits: 8. Need an employee health and personal hygiene handbook. Need a bodily fluid cleanup kit. Need current food permit. Do not store clean dishes on wet towels.
La Plazita, 206 W. Main St., Cuero. Demerits: 7. Do not store food with apron. Need to date-label. Need scoops with handles. Need to label food containers.
Casa Jalisco, 1928 W. Main St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Do not store raw food over ready-to-eat foods. Need to cover food. Hand sink must be free of items for hand-washing only. Need to label food containers. Need to post last inspection.
Times Market No. 105, 312 E. Travis St., Port Lavaca. Demerits: 7. Need to label ice bags. Need to install hand-washing sink at ice bagging area. Need to clean ice machine.
Fastop Food Store No. 5, 4008 U.S. 59-N, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Hot hold not at 135 degrees or higher. Expired product. Need lid on trashcan in restroom.
Hilton Garden Inn Victoria, 123 Huvar St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. Walk-in not holding 41 degrees or below. Need to discard any food stored longer than four hours. Gnats.
La Terraza Mexican Grill, 7800 N. Navarro St., Victoria. Demerits: 7. 0ppm sanitizer at bar. Gnats and flies at bar area. Hand sink to be used for handwashing only.
Super Donuts I, 1917 John Stockbauer Drive, Victoria. Demerits: 7. Need to seal product in storage area. Need sanitizer test strips. Evidence of pests. Need trashcan with lid in restroom.
Lighthouse Café, 2090 SH 35, Port Lavaca. Demerits: 5. Do not store raw food above ready-to-eat food. Need current certified food manager’s certification.
IHOP, 7606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria. Demerits: 5. Cooler not holding 41 degrees or below. Need current food handler’s certificates.
El Zacatecas, 521 S. Esplanade St., Cuero. Demerits: 4. Hot hold must be 135 degrees or above. Need to store scoop properly in container.
Dollar General Store No. 19529, 7419 Old Highway Road, Inez; Rocky’s Noodle House, 424 S. Main St., Seadrift; Jack in the Box 4780, 5229 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Moo Moo, 709 S. Moody St., Victoria; P.A.G.A. Lounge, 1205 E. North St., Victoria. Demerits: 3.
Cuero Football Concession, 805 Broadway St., Cuero; 5-D Steakhouse, 4904 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Cat Daddy’s Fry Shack, Mobile Unit, Victoria; Cat Daddy’s Fry Shack Commissary, 23404 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria; Uncle Mutt’s Bar-B-Q, 5404 N. Navarro St., Victoria; Walgreen’s No. 07963, 2906 Houston Highway, Victoria; Corner Stop, 1011 N. U.S. 77-A, Yoakum. Demerits: 2.
Aunt Jo’s BBQ, 5303 U.S. 77-S, Victoria; Agave Jalisco, 951 W. Main St., Yorktown. Demerits: 1.
Classy B’s, 111 W. Main St., Cuero; Maria’s Tamales, 402 S. Esplanade St., Cuero; A O.K.’s, 1348 County Road 302, Port Lavaca; Big Bear Shrimp & Seafood, 2241 N. SH 35, Port Lavaca; Calhoun Sandettes Concession, 705 Nueces St., Port Lavaca; Dick’s Food Stores Seadrift, 202 Broadway Ave., Seadrift; Family Worship Center of Victoria, 501 Sam Houston Drive, Victoria; Yoakum Packing Co., 500 Front St., Yoakum; Demerits: 0.
RE-INSPECTIONS
Burger King No. 16248, 2103 Houston Highway, Victoria, inspected Aug. 2 with 6 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 5 with all violations corrected.
Cardenas And Mangonadas 2, 2202 N. Laurent St., Victoria, inspected July 19 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 4 with all violations corrected.
Las Tapatias Mexican Café, 3001 Port Lavaca Drive, Victoria, inspected July 11 with 20 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 4 with all violations corrected.
Mi Ranchito Restaurant, 1602 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria, inspected Aug. 2 with 14 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 8 with most violations corrected.
Town Market BBQ, 444 W. Main St., Yorktown, inspected Aug. 3 with 3 demerits. Re-inspected Aug. 10 with all violations corrected.
